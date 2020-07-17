Here's why new Wildcat Anna Gret Asi says Arizona is 'perfect for me'

Anna Gret Asi can’t point to one specific moment that she knew Arizona was the one.
It happened over time. The more the Estonian point guard learned about the Wildcats’ women’s basketball program and the more she talked to Adia Barnes, the more comfortable it felt.
A month ago, Asi realized she wanted to be a Wildcat. She announced her decision Monday.
Why the delay? Asi said her mom, Kaire, wanted her to slow down to make sure it was the right choice.
“Overall, all the factors — the playing style, coaching staff, players — everything is perfect for me,” Asi said over a Zoom call this week. “Coach Adia and I are pretty close. She really showed me that she’s really interested in me, she cares for me. She told me I would feel like I’m part of the family. I contacted some players and they told the same thing. And that made me comfortable with my decision.”
The 5-foot-10-inch Asi chose the UA over offers from Arizona State, Oregon State, Washington, Kansas, Miami and South Florida. She joins a 2021 recruiting class that’s shaping up to be among the best in program history. The Wildcats have already landed Phoenix guard Madison Conner and five-star Oregon post player Aaronette Vonleh, who made her announcement on Sunday.
UA could add a fourth recruit before November.
Asi played in last summer’s FIBA U18 Women’s European Championship as a member of the Estonian National Team, averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. She averaged 22.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 5.3 turnovers and 2.4 steals at Tartu University in Estonia last season.
With COVID-19 cases down to almost zero in Estonia, Asi has returned to practicing with the national team. Inflammation in her lower leg kept limited her this week, but likely won’t sideline her for the 3-on-3 tournament at the FIBA U18 World Cup at the end of August.
Basketball wasn’t Asi’s first sport, even though her mom played it until she tore her ACL. Asi started with the trampoline, swimming and soccer.
It wasn’t until age 6 or 7 that Asi played in her first basketball game, with younger kids. She said games with the older girls were different.
“I didn’t get the ball,” Asi said. “That’s a funny story. …I was bored on the court. When somebody was shooting free throws, I did a cartwheel. Yeah, that’s my first memory of playing a basketball game, doing a cartwheel on the court.”
Asi has since turned into one of the most coveted European players in her class. Much of that is because of the time spent in the gym with her mom, who coaches Asi and others.
Asi credits her mom for her advanced basketball IQ.
“I’m a leader — I’ve been a leader since I was young,” Asi said. “I can score, I can pass the ball really well — creating situations for others. I read the defense pretty well. On defense I have quick hands, but my legs need some extra work to become quicker. I’m not that aggressive on defensive, but I’m smart. I know when to reach for the ball. When people are going (for a) layup I am making it pretty difficult for them to score.”
And her shot from inside and outside “is dangerous.”
Asi was even more drawn to the Wildcats after watching film of wins over ASU, UCLA and Stanford this past year, and seeing their European-inspired style. She liked the defense, too; she called it “so beautiful to watch.”
By the time Asi arrives on campus in the fall of 2021, Arizona will have seven other international players — Helena Pueyo and Marta Garcia from Spain, Mara Mote from Latvia, Sevval Gul and Derin Erdogan from Turkey, Shaina Pellington from Canada and Tara Manumaleuga from Australia.
She’s only been to the United States once — she participated in February’s Basketball Without Borders camp at the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago, where she won the 3-point contest. Asi said she enjoyed playing against girls from all over the world.
Over the next year, she’ll spend time doing what she and her mom always do — hitting the gym and watching film. She follows the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, the Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker and WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird.
“I try to take something from everybody, but I’m not that kind of person who wants to be somebody else. I want to be me,” she said. “I want to be the best I can be as a person and as a player.”
