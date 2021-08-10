'He's unique': WSU coach praises Kim Aiken after losing him to Arizona over academic situation

For six weeks this summer, Washington State coach Kyle Smith had a chance to work with Kim Aiken Jr., showing him where he fit in the Cougars’ plans. Then Aiken made a one-way trip to Tucson.

“I guess the six weeks wasn’t as good as we thought,” Smith said, laughing.

It wasn’t the Cougars’ practices that prompted the Eastern Washington grad transfer to recommit last week to the Wildcats, his first choice until coach Sean Miller was fired in April.

Aiken committed instead to WSU and enrolled as an undergraduate, allowing him to join the Cougars for offseason workouts. But Aiken said he decided to leave Pullman late last month after being told he could not advance to WSU’s graduate political science program despite his 3.48 EWU grade-point average, a situation Smith said was “unusual.”

“What bums me out is that I coached in the Ivy League (at Columbia) and really care about academics and so does he,” Smith said. “He’s unique. He’s really driven to do that stuff and so I’m not bitter about it.”

Well, except about one thing.

It was, “Hey, just go to the Big 12!,” Smith said.