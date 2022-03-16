Highs, lows, game-winners and stunning losses: the 10 most noteworthy moments of Arizona's season

The Arizona Wildcats are back in the NCAA Tournament under coach Adia Barnes, one year after making an improbable run to the national championship game.

This year’s Wildcats had plenty of highs in their 20-7 season, including several historical program achievements.

But there were also a fair share of roadblocks, too.

Here are the 10 most noteworthy moments of Arizona’s season — so far:

Wildcats take down No. 6 Louisville in OT: Arizona started the season ranked No. 22 in the country. It didn’t take long for the Wildcats to show they deserved better. UA needed overtime to take down the Cardinals 61-59 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Lauren Ware blocked a potential game-tying shot in the final seconds and Cate Reese scored 21 points to lift the Cats to a thrilling victory. The Wildcats vaulted to No. 11 in the AP Poll following the win, and cracked the Top 10 a week later.

Pellington for 2 — twice: Guard Shaina Pellington’s hit two game-winning shots this season, both of which deserve recognition.

The Oklahoma transfer hit a layup at the buzzer on Thanksgiving Day, giving the ninth-ranked Cats a 48-46 win over Vanderbilt at the Paradise Jam.