Four-star small forward Puff Johnson will play collegiately at North Carolina, the school his brother and Phoenix Suns rookie Cameron Johnson played for.
Johnson made the announcement Tuesday on his Instagram page.
Arizona was recruiting the 6-foot-7-inch, 185-pound Johnson, who 247Sports.com rates as 13th-best small forward and No. 48 overall recruit for the 2020 recruiting class.
Johnson’s commitment to North Carolina wasn’t a surprise considering his brother played for the Tar Heels, but signs indicated the UA could have been a strong landing spot. A Pittsburgh native, Johnson moved to Phoenix earlier this year. He is currently teammates with UA commit Dalen Terry at Hillcrest Prep, the same program that produced ex-Wildcat Deandre Ayton.
Johnson’s father, Gil Johnson, was college teammates with UA coach Sean Miller at Pitt. Puff Johnson took his official visit to Arizona during Red-Blue Game weekend along with several other high-profile recruits. He visited UNC before committing on Tuesday.
For 2020, the Wildcats are still in the mix with five-star small forward Ziaire Williams, who visited during the UA’s exhibition win over Chico State; four-star Chicago shooting guard Adam Miller; and Minnesota shooting guard Kerwin Walton among other prospects.