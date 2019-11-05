Steph Chambers / Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Four-star small forward Puff Johnson will play collegiately at North Carolina, the school his brother and Phoenix Suns rookie Cameron Johnson played for. 

Johnson made the announcement Tuesday on his Instagram page.  

 

 
 
 
God is good! 100% committed...

Arizona was recruiting the 6-foot-7-inch, 185-pound Johnson, who 247Sports.com rates as 13th-best small forward and No. 48 overall recruit for the 2020 recruiting class.

Johnson’s commitment to North Carolina wasn’t a surprise considering his brother played for the Tar Heels, but signs indicated the UA could have been a strong landing spot. A Pittsburgh native, Johnson moved to Phoenix earlier this year. He is currently teammates with UA commit Dalen Terry at Hillcrest Prep, the same program that produced ex-Wildcat Deandre Ayton

Johnson’s father, Gil Johnson, was college teammates with UA coach Sean Miller at Pitt. Puff Johnson took his official visit to Arizona during Red-Blue Game weekend along with several other high-profile recruits.  He visited UNC before committing on Tuesday. 

For 2020, the Wildcats are still in the mix with five-star small forward Ziaire Williams, who visited during the UA’s exhibition win over Chico State; four-star Chicago shooting guard Adam Miller; and Minnesota shooting guard Kerwin Walton among other prospects.

 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.