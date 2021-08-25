Hiring of Steve Robinson rounds out Tommy Lloyd's diverse Arizona Wildcats staff

Robinson took Tulsa to the NCAA Tournament in both his seasons with the Golden Hurricane, going 46-18 overall. In five years at FSU, Robinson was 64-86, reaching the NCAA Tournament in his first season of 1997-98.

At North Carolina, Robinson became Williams’ top staffer, taking over as head coach in a 2015-16 game when Williams left early in the second half because of vertigo.

“I couldn’t be happier for my team. I couldn’t be happier for Steve,” Williams said after that game. “Twenty eight years ago we had a two-hour meeting and I decided I was going to hire him. He has been like a brother to me for 21 years.”

Robinson and Suns player development Ricky Fois will be UA’s two new fulltime assistant coaches, joining associate head coach Jack Murphy, who was retained from the staff of former coach Sean Miller. UA has four other support staffers, all of whom have coaching experience, and is still searching for an assistant operations director.

Although Fois’ hiring is not official yet, Lloyd said his former Gonzaga colleague is his choice pending the hiring process. That appears to also involve Fois’ work visa, since he is an Italian citizen.