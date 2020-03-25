His Arizona Wildcats career over, Jake DesJardins hits grad transfer market looking for a chance to participate, play

DesJardins had plenty of memorable moments behind the scenes in practices, too. Even though he was mostly a perimeter player on offense at Coronado High School in Henderson, the 6-foot-6-inch, 220-pound DesJardins did a little bit of everything in practices.

Coaches often asked him to mimic the center of an upcoming opponent, meaning he often found himself directly in the crosshairs of Ayton, Markkanen, Dusan Ristic and Jeter.

It was baptism by fire at what was, literally, the highest level.

“Big, athletic dudes and I’m kind of like an undersized center to a program like Arizona,” DesJardins said. “So I was going out and competing with those guys. Obviously, I’m not even close to their level but to compete against them and hold my own in some circumstances — and not in some others — it was definitely fun to compete with those guys.”

Throughout it all, DesJardins earned Miller’s praise for the kind of dedication all walk-ons are asked of — a lot of work, a lot of money (when not on scholarship) and not a whole lot of reward in playing time.