His relationship with Sean Miller mended, Jason Terry looks forward to 'impacting lives'

Terry also has the sort of basketball playing experience that should allow him to easily communicate to all sorts of players, stars and frustrated ones alike. He considered transferring as a UA freshman, came off the bench during the UA’s 1996-97 championship season, and in 1997-98 then blossomed into a team leader and NBA lottery pick as a senior in ’98-99.

“I’m an overly confident guy, so believe if I came out my junior year after we won the national championship and went to the (1998) Elite Eight, I may have had a long career — maybe not as long, but (a) pretty good career,” Terry said. “But I’m telling you — that fourth year for me with Coach Olson gave me all the confidence to run my own team, to be in charge, to be held accountable for wins and losses in the success of our team.

“It prepared me for my rookie year. It prepared me for my fifth year when I got to Dallas when I was chosen to replace Steve Nash and basically for the rest of my career. So I wouldn’t change my path for anything, because four years at the University of Arizona … was tremendous value.”

Terry’s outgoing personality and hometown roots in the talent-rich Seattle area are also expected to make him a natural recruiter for Arizona.