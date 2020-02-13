History reveals Arizona's best teams had superb mesh of All-American freshmen, seasoned vets

Thirty years ago, earning McDonald's All-American honors didn't carry the same weight it does today.
For instance, Khalid Reeves, one of the most the prolific scorers in UA history and record-holder for most single-season points (848) in 1994, was a McDonald's All-American in 1990, but came off the bench as a freshman while Matt Muehlebach started in front of him.
“I just think the experience factor is hard. It’s hard to imagine,” Muehlebach told the Star this week. “I always tell people I started ahead of Khalid Reeves, and Khalid was clearly better than me. But I was a senior and that’s probably why I started. He was learning the ropes and we had a bunch of older guys.”
Now? Playing in the McDonald's All-American game is a one-way ticket to starting at whichever school the player is committed to.
This year's Arizona squad relies on three freshmen: point guard Nico Mannion, uber-athletic wing Josh Green and forward Zeke Nnaji. But the Wildcats have an inconsistent supporting cast of veterans, which includes a streaky Dylan Smith, transfers Jemarl Baker, Max Hazzard and Stone Gettings, Ira Lee and Chase Jeter, who's only played two minutes since the UA's road loss to Oregon State on Jan. 12.
History shows Arizona's best teams pieced together a rotation of All-American freshmen and experienced — and consistent — veterans.
2019-20: G Nico Mannion (14.0 ppg, 5.5 apg), F Josh Green (11.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg)
Starting lineup: Two seniors, three freshmen
Leading scorer: F Zeke Nnaji, Fr. (16.2 ppg, 8.9 rpg)
Other key starter: F Stone Gettings, Sr. (6.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg)
Team record: 16-7 (6-4 Pac-12) to date
2017-18: C Deandre Ayton (20.1 ppg, 11.6 rpg)
Starting lineup: Two seniors, one junior, one sophomore, one freshman (Ayton)
Leading scorer: Ayton
Other key starters: G Allonzo Trier, Jr. (18.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg), C Dusan Ristic, Sr. (12.2 ppg, 6.9 rpg), G Rawle Alkins, So. (13.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg)
Team finish: 27-8 (14-4 Pac-12, first), NCAA Tournament first round
2016-17: G Kobi Simmons (8.7 ppg, 1.6 rpg)
Starting lineup: One senior, one junior, one sophomore, two freshmen
Leading scorer: F Lauri Markkanen, Fr. (15.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg)
Other key starters: G Allonzo Trier, So. (17.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg), G Kadeem Allen, Sr. (9.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg)
Team finish: 32-5 (16-2 Pac-12, tie first), NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
2015-16: G Allonzo Trier (14.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg)
Starting lineup: Three seniors, one junior, Trier
Leading scorer: F Ryan Anderson (15-3 ppg, 10.1 rpg)
Other key starters: G Gabe York (15.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg), C Kaleb Tarczewski, Sr. (9.4 ppg, 9.3 rpg)
Team finish: 25-9 (12-6 Pac-12, fourth), NCAA Tournament first round
2014-15: G Stanley Johnson (13.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg)
Starting lineup: One senior, two juniors, one sophomore, Johnson
Leading scorer: Johnson
Other key starters: F Brandon Ashley, Jr. (12.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (11.2 ppg, 6.8 rpg), G T.J. McConnell, Sr. (10.4 ppg, 6.3 apg)
Team finish: 34-4 (16-2 Pac-12, first), NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
2013-14: F Aaron Gordon (12.4 ppg, 8.0 rpg), F Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (9.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg)
Starting lineup: Two juniors, two sophomores, one freshman (Gordon)
Leading scorer: G Nick Johnson, Jr. (16.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg)
Other key starter: F Brandon Ashley, So. (11.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg)
Team finish: 33-5 (15-3 Pac-12, first), NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
2012-13: F Brandon Ashley (7.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg), F Grant Jerrett (5.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg)
Starting lineup: Three seniors, one sophomore, Jerrett
Leading scorer: G Mark Lyons, Sr. (15.6 ppg, 2.8 apg),
Other key starters: F Solomon Hill, Sr. (13.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg), G Nick Johnson, So. (11.5 ppg, 3.2 apg)
Team finish: 27-8 (12-6 Pac-12, tie second), NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen
2007-08: G Jerryd Bayless (19.7 ppg, 4.0 apg)
Starting lineup: One senior, three sophomores, one freshman
Leading scorer: Bayless
Other key starters: F Chase Budinger, So. (17.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg), C Jordan Hill, So. (13.2 ppg, 7.9 rpg)
Team finish: 0-14** (0-10 Pac-10, seventh), NCAA Tournament first round**
** All wins and NCAA Tournament appearance vacated because of NCAA violations. UA was 19-15 overall and 8-10 in conference before sanctions.
2006-07: F Chase Budinger (15.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg)
Starting lineup: Two seniors, one sophomore, two freshmen
Leading scorer: F Marcus Williams, So. (16.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg)
Other key starters: C Ivan Radenovic, Sr. (15.1 ppg, 7.6 rpg), G Mustafa Shakur, Sr. (11.9 ppg, 6.9 apg)
Team finish: 20-11 (11-7 Pac-10, tie third), NCAA Tournament first round
2004-05: G Jawann McClellan (5.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg)
Starting lineup: Two seniors, one junior, two sophomores
Leading scorer: G Salim Stoudamire, Sr. (18.4 ppg, 50.4 3FG%)
Other key starters: C Channing Frye, Sr. (15.8 ppg, 7.6 rpg), G Hassan Adams, Jr. (12.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg).
Team finish: 30-7 (15-3 Pac-10, first), NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
2003-04: G Mustafa Shakur (9.4 ppg, 4.5 apg)
Starting lineup: Two juniors, two sophomores, one freshman
Leading scorer: G Hassan Adams, So. (17.2 ppg, 7.3 rpg),
Other key starters: C Channing Frye, Jr. (15.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg), G Salim Stoudamire, Jr. (16.3 ppg, 41.3 3FG%), F Andre Iguodala, So. (12.9 ppg, 8.4 rpg)
Team finish: 20-10 (11-7 Pac-10, third), NCAA Tournament first round
2002-03: G Hassan Adams (9.1 ppg 3.4 rpg)
Starting lineup: Three seniors, two sophomores
Leading scorer: G Jason Gardner, So. (20.4 ppg, 4.6 apg)
Other key starters: C Channing Frye, So. (12.6 ppg, 8.0 rpg), G Salim Stoudamire, So. (13.0 ppg, 1.6 rpg), F Luke Walton, Sr. (10.8 ppg, 5.1 apg)
Team finish: 28-4 (17-1 Pac-10, first), NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
1999-00: G Jason Gardner (12.6 ppg, 4.8 apg)
Starting lineup: One junior, two sophomores, two freshmen
Leading scorer: C Loren Woods, Jr. (15.6 ppg, 7.5 rpg),
Other key starters: F Michael Wright, So. (15.5 ppg, 7.8 rpg), G Gilbert Arenas, Fr. (15.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg)
Team finish: 27-7 (15-3 Pac-10, tie first), NCAA Tournament second round
1998-99: F Richard Jefferson (11.0 ppg)
Starting lineup: Two seniors, three freshmen
Leading scorer: G Jason Terry, Sr. (21.9 ppg)
Other key starters: C A.J. Bramlett, Sr. (14.2 ppg, 9.4 rpg), F Michael Wright, Fr. (13.9 ppg, 8.8 rpg)
Team finish: 22-6* (13-5 Pac-10, second), NCAA first round*
• Record reduced by NCAA Tournament loss to Oklahoma because tournament appearance vacated due to NCAA infractions
1996-97: G Mike Bibby (13.5 ppg, 5.2 apg)
Starting lineup: Three juniors, one sophomore, Bibby
Leading scorer: F Michael Dickerson (18.9 ppg)
Other key starters: G Miles Simon (18.4 ppg)
Team finish: 25-9 (11-7 Pac-10, fifth), NCAA Tournament champions
1990-91: G Khalid Reeves
Starting lineup: One senior, three juniors, one sophomore.
Leading scorer: F Chris Mills, So. (15.6 ppg)
Other key starters: Brian Williams, Jr. (14.0 ppg, 7.8 rpg),
Team finish: 28-7 (14-4 Pac-10, first), NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen
1985-86: F Sean Elliott (19.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg)
Starting lineup: One senior, one junior, one sophomore, two freshmen
Leading scorer: Elliott
Other key starters: G Steve Kerr, Jr. (14.4 ppg), G Craig McMillan, So. (11.8), C John Edgar, Sr. (11.1 ppg)
Team finish: 23-9 (14-4 Pac-10, first), NCAA Tournament first round
1984-85: Craig McMillan (5.5 ppg, 1.4 rpg)
Starting lineup: Four seniors, one sophomore
Leading scorer: F Eddie Smith, Sr. (16.1 ppg)
Other key starters: C Pete Williams, Sr. (12.5 ppg, 8.5 rpg), G Steve Kerr, So. (10.0 ppg, 4.0 apg)
Team finish: 21-10 (12-6 Pac-10, tie third), NCAA Tournament first round
