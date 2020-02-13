History reveals Arizona's best teams had superb mesh of All-American freshmen, seasoned vets

Thirty years ago, earning McDonald's All-American honors didn't carry the same weight it does today.

For instance, Khalid Reeves, one of the most the prolific scorers in UA history and record-holder for most single-season points (848) in 1994, was a McDonald's All-American in 1990, but came off the bench as a freshman while Matt Muehlebach started in front of him.

“I just think the experience factor is hard. It’s hard to imagine,” Muehlebach told the Star this week. “I always tell people I started ahead of Khalid Reeves, and Khalid was clearly better than me. But I was a senior and that’s probably why I started. He was learning the ropes and we had a bunch of older guys.”

Now? Playing in the McDonald's All-American game is a one-way ticket to starting at whichever school the player is committed to.