History shows top-seeded Wildcats are poised for deep run as No. 1 seed

Among the field 68, Arizona is considered a top cat.
The Wildcats, fresh off winning the Pac-12 regular-season and tournament championships, will open March Madness on Friday as the No. 1 seed in the South Region.
There's a little history that comes with the Wildcats' latest accolade: Tommy Lloyd is the third first-year head coach in college basketball history to lead a team to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, joining Bill Hodges at Indiana State in 1979 and North Carolina’s Bill Guthridge in ‘98. The previous coaches to accomplish that feat led their respective teams to Final Four appearances.
Like North Carolina, Arizona is no stranger to No. 1 seeds. Here's a look at Arizona's previous six previous top-seeded teams, and how they fared in the NCAA Tournament:
1988
Coach: Lute Olson
Record: 35-3
Region: West
Result: Lost to No. 1 Oklahoma in the Final Four
What happened: The Wildcats' journey to their first Final Four was led by Tucsonan and All-American Sean Elliott and teammates Tom Tolbert, Jud Buechler, Anthony Cook and Steve Kerr. In the first three rounds of the NCAA Tournament, Arizona’s average margin of victory was 29.7 points — including a 20-point win over Olson’s former team, Iowa, in the Sweet 16. Arizona won 23 of 24 games between the end of the regular season and the postseason, including a win over Dean Smith and North Carolina in the Elite Eight before falling to Oklahoma in the Final Four. OU’s frontcourt of Stacey King and Harvey Grant combined for 42 points and 16 rebounds, while Kerr shot just 15% from the field.
He said it: “Ever since I was old enough to watch it on television, I’ve dreamed about being in the Final Four. Considering our position at Arizona five years ago, this was something as far off as anything I could think of. It’s the greatest feeling of my life.” — Kerr
1989
Coach: Lute Olson
Record: 29-4
Region: West
Result: Lost to No. 4 UNLV in the Sweet 16
What happened: Sean Elliott broke Lew Alcindor's all-time Pac-10 scoring record in his final season at the UA, and averaged 22.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. After routing Robert Morris and Clemson at the BSU Pavilion in Boise, Idaho, the Wildcats ran into a buzzsaw UNLV team that featured Stacey Augmon, Greg Anthony, David Butler and Anderson Hunt — all of whom averaged double-figures in scoring. Hunt's 3-pointer with 2 seconds remaining ended Arizona's season and gave the Rebels a 68-67 lead. Elliott, Cook and future big-leaguer Kenny Lofton played their final college games.
He said it: "The second it went off (Hunt’s) hand, to me, it looked like it was dead-center. It was going in. There was no doubt about it." — Elliott
1998
Coach: Lute Olson
Record: 30-5
Region: West
Result: Lost to No. 3 Utah in the Elite Eight
What happened: This time around, the Wildcats were atop of the college basketball world. Arizona won the 1997 national championship, then returned its entire rotation — including a backcourt of Mike Bibby, ‘97 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player Miles Simon and Jason Terry. The Pac-10 champions took down Nicholls State and Illinois State in the first two rounds at Arco Arena in Sacramento and then beat Maryland in the Sweet 16 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Arizona was dethroned 76-51 by the third-seeded Utah Utes — then a WAC team — in the Elite Eight.
He said it: “Those kids in the locker room have a trophy and they have a ring. They will forever be the standard by which future Arizona teams are measured.” — Olson
2000
Coach: Lute Olson
Record: 27-7
Region: West
Result: Lost to No. 8 Wisconsin in the Round of 32
What happened: The Pac-10 champions entered the preseason ranked ninth in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after adding freshmen stars Jason Gardner and Gilbert Arenas, along with Wake Forest transfer center Loren Woods, who recorded two triple-doubles with points, rebounds and blocks during his time at the UA. Arizona had five players average double-figure scoring: Woods (15.6), All-Pac-10 selection Michael Wright (15.5), Arenas (15.4), Gardner (12.6) and Richard Jefferson (11). Arizona routed Jackson State to open the tournament, but fell to Wisconsin 66-59 in Salt Lake City. Gardner and Arenas shot a combined 10 for 29 from the field in the loss.
He said it: “It was a bad game, but it was a good season. We should be better next year.” — Gardner
2003
Coach: Lute Olson
Record: 28-4
Region: West
Result: Lost to No. 2 Kansas in the Elite Eight
What happened: Arizona avoided a second-round upset and held off Gonzaga — with a 28-year-old Tommy Lloyd as an assistant coach on the Bulldogs’ bench — in double overtime at Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. Then after cruising by Notre Dame in the Sweet 16, Arizona squared off against Kansas in the Elite Eight. Keith Langford’s layup gave the Jayhawks a 78-75 lead that held. The Arizona careers of Gardner, Luke Walton and Ricky Anderson officially ended.
He said it: “That senior class has been the best. I mean, there’s no one that has done a better job than those guys have done over the last three years. A year ago, when you look at it, they had nothing but freshmen there, but they got them together and had them learn what Arizona basketball is all about. And their leadership this year was outstanding.” — Olson
2014
Coach: Sean Miller
Record: 33-5
Region: West
Result: Lost to No. 2 Wisconsin in the Elite Eight
What happened: Arizona's 2014 roster was loaded with talent, including All-American shooting guard Nick Johnson, All-Pac-12 point guard T.J. McConnell, freshman phenom Aaron Gordon and All-Pac-12 Freshman Team selection Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. Beginning its March Madness run in San Diego, Arizona beat Weber State and Gonzaga. In Anaheim, Arizona outlasted San Diego State, setting up a date with the Frank Kaminsky-led Wisconsin Badgers. “Frank the Tank” posted 28 points and 11 rebounds, while Gordon had eight points and 18 rebounds for the Wildcats. In overtime, Arizona had a chance to win the game on the final possession, but Johnson’s shot didn’t leave his hands in time.
He said it: “The thing about the NCAA Tournament is it’s exhilarating when you win and equally devastating when you lose.” — Miller
