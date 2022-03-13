History shows top-seeded Wildcats are poised for deep run as No. 1 seed

What happened: Arizona avoided a second-round upset and held off Gonzaga — with a 28-year-old Tommy Lloyd as an assistant coach on the Bulldogs’ bench — in double overtime at Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. Then after cruising by Notre Dame in the Sweet 16, Arizona squared off against Kansas in the Elite Eight. Keith Langford’s layup gave the Jayhawks a 78-75 lead that held. The Arizona careers of Gardner, Luke Walton and Ricky Anderson officially ended.

He said it: “That senior class has been the best. I mean, there’s no one that has done a better job than those guys have done over the last three years. A year ago, when you look at it, they had nothing but freshmen there, but they got them together and had them learn what Arizona basketball is all about. And their leadership this year was outstanding.” — Olson

2014

Coach: Sean Miller

Record: 33-5

Region: West

Result: Lost to No. 2 Wisconsin in the Elite Eight