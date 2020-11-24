'Home-court sport' won't have fans until January at the earliest; how will Wildcats survive?

Colorado coach Tad Boyle, whose team has also benefited from stuffing rowdy fans into its mile-high arena, says games this season could be like holding the private preseason scrimmages in which neither fans nor media is allowed.

“It’s gonna even the playing field,” Boyle says. “You have to create your own energy.”

Behind Arizona, which averaged 13,654 fans per game last season, was Utah (10,561) and ASU was (9,251). Washington was fourth at 8,481, and Oregon fifth at 8,038.

Most of those teams regularly finish in the upper half of the conference, too.

“College basketball is a home-court sport,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “The percentages bear that out. It will be different.

“I wish I had (former Ducks standout) Dillon Brooks because he provided his own energy, and we’re gonna have to have that. You have to have guys on the team that do that. It can’t be coaches. That energy has to come from within, from guys who are physical, vocal.”

Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said it might help to take a page out of the NBA’s playbook, where even in the Disney bubble last summer players tried to make the most of it.