Cedric Henderson had 14 first-half points, including a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer, but ASU still held a 46-45 halftime lead in the Wildcats’ home finale at McKale Center.

Normally a mediocre-shooting team that thrives off their defense, the Sun Devils shot 58.8% from the field to edge the Wildcats in the first half. Arizona actually shot better, 59.3%, but gave up eight turnovers while ASU had only four.

The Sun Devils also made 5 of 12 pointers (41.7%) in the first half. But entering Saturday's game, ASU ranked last in the Pac-12 in 3-point shooting during (29.0) and eighth in overall field-goal shooting (41.4) during conference games.

The Wildcats never led their intrastate rival by more than five points, while ASU never led by more than four, in a tight game that began with UA coach Tommy Lloyd starting walkons Jordan Mains and Matt Lang.

While Hendeson led UA with 14 points, Pelle Larsson had 10 while making both 3-pointers he took and forward Azuolas Tubelis had eight. However, center Oumar Ballo played just eight minutes after picking up two fouls.

For ASU, Jamiya Neal had 10 points while DJ Horne had nine and Desmond Cambridge scored eight.

Lloyd's move to start Mains and Lang was something of a surprise, giving the Wildcats a lineup of four seniors plus center Oumar Ballo while guard Kerr Kriisa and Tubelis sat out.

However, the walkons held their own, with Mains putting back his own missed layup and later recording a steal from ASU’s DJ Horne that led to a layup from Cedric Henderson. Mains and Lang played nearly three minutes before Kriisa and Tubelis went in for them at the 17:17 mark, when ASU held an 8-7 lead.

Lloyd said earlier this week that he felt both Mains and Lang were “Division I players” who could be playing regularly on scholarships at other schools but were limited in their opportunities in a high-level program.

Mains is the longest-tenured Wildcat player or manager, having arrived from Phoenix Pinnacle High School in 2019-20, while Lang was a four-year walk-on at Gonzaga who decided to use his extra COVID year of eligibility by re-joining Lloyd as a grad transfer this season.