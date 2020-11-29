How Arizona's newcomers fared in Sunday's 76-63 win against NAU

It’s easy to see why the five-star forward came into the season rated as one of the best prospects the UA women’s team has had on campus. Though Ware didn’t get the start, the 6-foot-5 inch forward came off the bench and was a force in the paint.

Ware played well on both ends, finishing with eight points (4-8 FG) five rebounds and one block. Expect her to be an important part of the team as the season progresses.

The others:

Because the game stayed relatively competitive for much of the afternoon, the rest of Arizona’s newcomers didn’t see much of the court until the final few minutes.

Freshman Derin Erdogan collected two rebounds in six minutes

Transfer Bendu Yeaney went 0-3 from the floor but had four rebounds

Marta Garcia went 0-4 from the floor with three rebounds.

Freshman Lakin Gardner did not make an appearance.

She said it:

“Shaina is very hard to guard off the dribble. She just makes us better and improves our backcourt.” — Adia Barnes

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.