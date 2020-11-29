How Arizona's newcomers fared in Sunday's 76-63 win against NAU

The No. 7-ranked Arizona Wildcats welcomed seven new players to the fold this season, including two that started in Sunday afternoon’s season-opening win against NAU.
Transfers Shaina Pellington and Trinity Baptiste made the starting five, while five-star freshman Lauren Ware had an impact off the bench.
We’ve highlighted key stats and observations about each of UA’s newcomers from Sunday’s game.
Top scorer: Trinity Baptiste
The Virginia Tech frontcourt transfer started at center and the Lumberjacks were no match for Baptiste’s physicality. The 6-footer had her way in the post with 12 points on 6-9 shooting with three rebounds, two assists and one block.
Second half standout: Shaina Pellington
After a slow first half, the much-anticipated backcourt duo of Oklahoma transfer Shaina Pellington and senior Aari McDnonald offered a more steady and balanced showing in the back half of the game. McDonald scored 15 points and Pellington added nine.
Pellington displayed an aggressiveness driving to the basket in the second half connecting on layups and jumpers near the rim. The junior guard had 11 points, converting 4-5 field goals.
Top freshman: Lauren Ware
It’s easy to see why the five-star forward came into the season rated as one of the best prospects the UA women’s team has had on campus. Though Ware didn’t get the start, the 6-foot-5 inch forward came off the bench and was a force in the paint.
Ware played well on both ends, finishing with eight points (4-8 FG) five rebounds and one block. Expect her to be an important part of the team as the season progresses.
The others:
Because the game stayed relatively competitive for much of the afternoon, the rest of Arizona’s newcomers didn’t see much of the court until the final few minutes.
- Freshman Derin Erdogan collected two rebounds in six minutes
- Transfer Bendu Yeaney went 0-3 from the floor but had four rebounds
- Marta Garcia went 0-4 from the floor with three rebounds.
- Freshman Lakin Gardner did not make an appearance.
She said it:
“Shaina is very hard to guard off the dribble. She just makes us better and improves our backcourt.” — Adia Barnes
