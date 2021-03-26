How did Arizona advance to the Sweet 16? These numbers tell the story

On Saturday, the Arizona women’s basketball team will look to do what no other UA team has been able to accomplish.

With a win over Texas A&M in the Sweet 16, the Wildcats will reach the Elite Eight for the first time in program history.

We dove into the key statistics behind Arizona’s historic season and the numbers to know going into Saturday’s Sweet 16 matchup:

22

Arizona (18-5) has the 22nd-best scoring defense in the NCAA and second-best scoring defense in the Pac-12, having surrendered an average of 56 points per game. Of the 16 teams remaining in the NCAA Tournament, Arizona ranks fourth in scoring defense.

The Wildcats also rank 22nd in the nation and first in the Pac-12 with 10.5 steals per game.

Through the first two games of the tournament, the Cats are giving up and average of 45 points per game and average 14 steals per game.

15-0

The Wildcats are undefeated when they shoot better than their opponent, boasting a 15-0 record. UA is 12-0 when it shoots better than 40% from the field.