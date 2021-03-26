How did Texas A&M make it to the Sweet 16? These numbers tell the story

Need a crash course on Texas A&M before the second-seeded Aggies take on No. 3 seed Arizona in Saturday’s Sweet 16 matchup?

You got it.

The Aggies (25-2) survived an 84-82 overtime thriller in their second-round game against Iowa State thanks to a buzzer-beater from guard Jordan Nixon. Before that, they struggled to put away Troy 84-80 in the first round.

Here are some key statistics and numbers to know about as A&M prepares for the Wildcats:

.926

At 25-2 (.926), the Aggies have the best single-season winning percentage in program history. It surpasses that of the 2010-11 team, which went 33-5 (.868) and won the national championship.

9-1

Texas A&M enters the Sweet 16 with a 9-1 record against teams ranked in the AP Top 25. The most notable was a 65-57 win against fifth-ranked South Carolina on Feb. 28 Arizona, by comparison, has gone 3-3 against Top-25 schools this season.

3