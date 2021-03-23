How did the Pac-12 place four teams in the Sweet 16? Arizona's assistants explain

Those two guys caused plenty of trouble in two wins over Arizona, but things didn’t always work out well. The Bruins lost four straight games heading into the NCAA Tournament, losing to Oregon State in the Pac-12 Tournament’s first round.

But UCLA found itself while coming back from a 14-point deficit to beat Michigan State in overtime during the First Four, then accelerated from there, beating BYU by nine and Abilene Christian by 20.

“They present challenges just like Colorado or Oregon where they throw out a lineup that’s pretty much five perimeter players,” said Murphy, who scouted the Bruins. “A guy like Jaime Jaquez, who had a great game against Michigan State, he’s 6-6. He’s a perimeter player in size only in skill but in heart and toughness, he can bang down low with guys much bigger than him.

“Obviously, whenever you lose a couple guys like Jalen Hill or Chris Smith, you’re gonna have to change the way you play. Cody Riley is still really effective as a big for them, and they have a couple younger bigs as well. But it’s one of those things where, when they go small ... (they have) guys who are 6-5, 6-6, but play much bigger than their size. It allows them to kind of take advantage of those mismatches.”