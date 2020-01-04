How ex-Arizona Wildcats fared in NBA on Saturday

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon moves the ball against the Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

 John Raoux

AARON GORDON, Magic: 11 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals in 34 minutes in Orlando's 109-96 loss to Utah

SOLOMON HILL, Grizzlies: 0 points, 2 assists and 1 rebound in 17 minutes in Memphis' 140-114 win over L.A. Clippers

RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON, Nets: 10 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists in 26 minutes in Toronto's 121-102 win over Brooklyn

STANLEY JOHNSON, Raptors: 0 points and 3 rebounds in 8 minutes in Toronto's 121-102 win over Brooklyn

LAURI MARKKANEN, Bulls: 15 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal in 29 minutes in Chicago's 111-104 loss to Boston

T.J. McCONNELL, Pacers: 2 points, 5 assists and 1 steal in 17 minutes in Indiana's 116-111 loss to Atlanta

