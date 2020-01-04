How ex-Arizona Wildcats fared in NBA on Saturday

AARON GORDON, Magic: 11 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals in 34 minutes in Orlando's 109-96 loss to Utah
SOLOMON HILL, Grizzlies: 0 points, 2 assists and 1 rebound in 17 minutes in Memphis' 140-114 win over L.A. Clippers
RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON, Nets: 10 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists in 26 minutes in Toronto's 121-102 win over Brooklyn
STANLEY JOHNSON, Raptors: 0 points and 3 rebounds in 8 minutes in Toronto's 121-102 win over Brooklyn
LAURI MARKKANEN, Bulls: 15 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal in 29 minutes in Chicago's 111-104 loss to Boston
T.J. McCONNELL, Pacers: 2 points, 5 assists and 1 steal in 17 minutes in Indiana's 116-111 loss to Atlanta