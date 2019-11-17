AARON GORDON, Magic: 13 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists in 37 minutes in Orlando's 125-121 win over Washington
SOLOMON HILL, Grizzlies: 4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal in 17 minutes in Memphis' 131-114 loss to Denver
AARON GORDON, Magic: 13 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists in 37 minutes in Orlando's 125-121 win over Washington
SOLOMON HILL, Grizzlies: 4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal in 17 minutes in Memphis' 131-114 loss to Denver
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.