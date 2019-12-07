Pacers guard and ex-Arizona Wildcat T.J. McConnell, seen here in a game Wednesday, had six points and 11 assists in Indiana's win Saturday.

 Sue Ogrocki

KADEEM ALLEN, Knicks: DNP in New York's 104-103 loss to Indiana

DEANDRE AYTON, Suns: DNP (suspended) in Phoenix's 115-109 loss to Houston

SOLOMON HILL, Grizzlies: 7 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds and 2 steals in 28 minutes in Memphis' 126-112 loss to Utah

ANDRE IGUODALA, Warriors: DNP (injured) in Memphis' 126-112 loss to Utah

T.J. McCONNELL, Pacers: 6 points, 11 assists, 2 rebounds and 1 steal in 20 minutes in Indiana's 104-103 win over New York

ALLONZO TRIER, Knicks: DNP in New York's 104-103 loss to Indiana

