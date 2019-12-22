How ex-UA Wildcats fared in NBA this weekend

Toronto Raptors forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (4) moves past Dallas Mavericks guard Delon Wright (55) as Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) watches during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

 Frank Gunn

Sunday

RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON, Raptors: 18 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal in 29 minutes in Toronto's 110-107 win over Dallas

STANLEY JOHNSON, Raptors: DNP (injured) in Toronto's 110-107 win over Dallas

T.J. McCONNELL, Pacers: 5 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds in 14 minutes in Indiana's 117-89 loss to Milwaukee

Saturday

DEANDRE AYTON, Suns: DNP (injured) in Phoenix's 139-125 loss to Houston

SOLOMON HILL, Grizzlies: 9 points, 6 rebounds and 1 assist in 28 minutes in Memphis' 119-115 win over Sacramento

ANDRE IGUODALA, Grizzlies: DNP (injured) in Memphis' 119-115 win over Sacramento

LAURI MARKKANEN, Bulls: 15 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks and 1 steal in 29 minutes in Chicago's 119-107 win over Detroit

ALLONZO TRIER, Knicks: 5 points and 2 assist in 12 minutes in New York's 123-102 loss to Milwaukee

