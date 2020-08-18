You have permission to edit this article.
How ex-Wildcats fared in NBA Playoffs on Tuesday
Basketball

Miami Heat guard Andre Iguodala (28) scores over Indiana Pacers forward JaKarr Sampson (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

 Ashley Landis

Tuesday, Aug. 18 games

Aaron Gordon, Magic: DNP (injured) in Orlando's 122-110 Game 1 win over Milwaukee

Solomon Hill, Heat: DNP in Miami's 113-101 Game 1 win over Orlando

Andre. Iguodala, Heat: 4 points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3-PT), 2 blocks and 1 rebound in 25 minutes in Miami's 113-101 Game 1 win over Indiana

T.J. McConnell, Pacers: 5 points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT), 3 rebounds and 3 assists in 19 minutes in Indiana's 113-101 Game 1 loss to Miami

Wednesday, Aug. 19 schedule

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Raptors: 10:30 a.m. vs. Brooklyn, Game 2 (NBA Network)

Stanley Johnson, Raptors: 10:30 a.m. vs. Brooklyn, Game 2 (NBA Network)

Previous postseason games

Monday, Aug. 18

Rondae Hollis Jefferson, Raptors: 6 points (1-3 FG, 4-4 FT, 0-0 3-PT), 2 rebounds and 1 block in 12 minutes in Toronto's 134-110 Game 1 win over Brooklyn

Stanley Johnson, Raptors: DNP in Toronto's 134-110 Game 1 win over Brooklyn

