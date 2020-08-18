How ex-Wildcats fared in NBA Playoffs on Tuesday

Tuesday, Aug. 18 games
Aaron Gordon, Magic: DNP (injured) in Orlando's 122-110 Game 1 win over Milwaukee
Solomon Hill, Heat: DNP in Miami's 113-101 Game 1 win over Orlando
Andre. Iguodala, Heat: 4 points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3-PT), 2 blocks and 1 rebound in 25 minutes in Miami's 113-101 Game 1 win over Indiana
T.J. McConnell, Pacers: 5 points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT), 3 rebounds and 3 assists in 19 minutes in Indiana's 113-101 Game 1 loss to Miami
Wednesday, Aug. 19 schedule
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Raptors: 10:30 a.m. vs. Brooklyn, Game 2 (NBA Network)
Stanley Johnson, Raptors: 10:30 a.m. vs. Brooklyn, Game 2 (NBA Network)
Previous postseason games
Monday, Aug. 18
Rondae Hollis Jefferson, Raptors: 6 points (1-3 FG, 4-4 FT, 0-0 3-PT), 2 rebounds and 1 block in 12 minutes in Toronto's 134-110 Game 1 win over Brooklyn
Stanley Johnson, Raptors: DNP in Toronto's 134-110 Game 1 win over Brooklyn
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!