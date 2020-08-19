You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How ex-Wildcats fared in NBA Playoffs on Wednesday
Basketball

How ex-Wildcats fared in NBA Playoffs on Wednesday

Brooklyn Nets' Jarrett Allen, right, is called for a loose ball foul against Toronto Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

 Kevin C. Cox

Wednesday, Aug. 19 games

Rondae Hollis Jefferson, Raptors: 0 points (0-0 FG), 2 rebounds and 1 steal in 6 minutes in Toronto's 104-99 Game 2 win over Brooklyn

Stanley Johnson, Raptors: DNP in Toronto's 104-99 Game 2 win over Brooklyn

Thursday, Aug. 20 schedule

Solomon Hill, Heat: 10 a.m. vs. Indiana, Game 2 (ESPN)

Andre Iguodala, Heat: 10 a.m. vs. Indiana, Game 2 (ESPN)

T.J. McConnell, Pacers: 10 a.m. vs. Miami, Game 2 (ESPN)

Aaron Gordon, Magic: 3 p.m. vs. Milwaukee, Game 2 (ESPN)

Previous postseason games

Tuesday, Aug. 19

Aaron Gordon, Magic: DNP (injured) in Orlando's 122-110 Game 1 win over Milwaukee

Solomon Hill, Heat: DNP in Miami's 113-101 Game 1 win over Orlando

Andre. Iguodala, Heat: 4 points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3-PT), 2 blocks and 1 rebound in 25 minutes in Miami's 113-101 Game 1 win over Indiana

T.J. McConnell, Pacers: 5 points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT), 3 rebounds and 3 assists in 19 minutes in Indiana's 113-101 Game 1 loss to Miami

Monday, Aug. 18

Rondae Hollis Jefferson, Raptors: 6 points (1-3 FG, 4-4 FT, 0-0 3-PT), 2 rebounds and 1 block in 12 minutes in Toronto's 134-110 Game 1 win over Brooklyn

Stanley Johnson, Raptors: DNP in Toronto's 134-110 Game 1 win over Brooklyn

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Arizona AD Dave Heeke on Pac-12 postponements, UA's economic fallout

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News