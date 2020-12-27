 Skip to main content
How ex-Wildcats fared in NBA this weekend

  • Updated

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley IIIl, left, has his shot blocked by Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The Kings won 106-103. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

 Rich Pedroncelli

How former Arizona Wildcats did on Sunday, Dec. 27 (click to enlarge):

Golden State Warriors forward Kelly Oubre Jr., (12) goes up for a shot against Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

How former Arizona Wildcats did on Saturday, Dec. 26:

How former Arizona Wildcats did on Friday, Dec. 25:

