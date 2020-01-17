How former Arizona Wildcats fared in NBA on Friday night

Solomon Hill, Grizzlies: 6 points and 2 assists in 15 minutes in Memphis' 113-109 win over Cleveland
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Raptors: 4 points, 5 assists, 3 steals and 2 rebounds in 19 minutes in Toronto's 140-111 win over Washington
Andre Iguodala, Grizzlies: DNP (injured) in Memphis' 113-109 win over Cleveland
Stanley Johnson, Raptors: 0 points and 1 assist in 5 minutes in Toronto's 140-111 win over Washington
Lauri Markkanen, Bulls: 12 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist and 1 block in 29 minutes in Chicago's 100-89 loss to Philadelphia
T.J. McConnell, Pacers: 8 points and 1 rebound in 16 minutes in Indiana's 116-114 win over Minnesota