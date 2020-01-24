How former Arizona Wildcats fared in NBA on Friday night

Kadeem Allen, Knicks: DNP in New York's 118-112 loss to Toronto
Deandre Ayton, Suns: 10 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal in 36 minutes in Phoenix's 103-99 win over San Antonio
Aaron Gordon, Magic: 12 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in 38 minutes in Orlando's 109-98 loss to Boston
Solomon Hill, Grizzlies: 8 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist and 1 steal in 13 minutes in Memphis' 125-112 win over Detroit
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Raptors: 5 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 1 block in 19 minutes in Toronto's 118-112 win over New York
Andre Iguodala, Grizzlies: DNP (injured) in Memphis' 125-112 win over Detroit
Stanley Johnson, Raptors: DNP in Toronto's 118-112 win over New York
Lauri Markkanen, Bulls: DNP (injured) in Chicago's 98-81 loss to Sacramento
T.J. McConnell, Pacers: 12 points, 8 assists, 1 rebound, 1 block and 1 steal in 30 minutes in Indiana's 129-118 win over Golden State
Allonzo Trier, Knicks: DNP in New York's 118-112 loss to Toronto