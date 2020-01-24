How former Arizona Wildcats fared in NBA on Friday night

How former Arizona Wildcats fared in NBA on Friday night

  • Updated

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) dribbles upcourt against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

 Jeff Chiu

Kadeem Allen, Knicks: DNP in New York's 118-112 loss to Toronto

Deandre Ayton, Suns: 10 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal in 36 minutes in Phoenix's 103-99 win over San Antonio

Aaron Gordon, Magic: 12 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in 38 minutes in Orlando's 109-98 loss to Boston

Solomon Hill, Grizzlies: 8 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist and 1 steal in 13 minutes in Memphis' 125-112 win over Detroit

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Raptors: 5 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 1 block in 19 minutes in Toronto's 118-112 win over New York

Andre Iguodala, Grizzlies: DNP (injured) in Memphis' 125-112 win over Detroit

Stanley Johnson, Raptors: DNP in Toronto's 118-112 win over New York

Lauri Markkanen, Bulls: DNP (injured) in Chicago's 98-81 loss to Sacramento

T.J. McConnell, Pacers: 12 points, 8 assists, 1 rebound, 1 block and 1 steal in 30 minutes in Indiana's 129-118 win over Golden State

Allonzo Trier, Knicks: DNP in New York's 118-112 loss to Toronto

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) looks for a way around Boston Celtics forward Semi Ojeleye (37) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News