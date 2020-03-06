How former Arizona Wildcats fared in NBA on Friday night

Kadeem Allen, Knicks: DNP (injured) in New York's 126-103 loss to Oklahoma City
Deandre Ayton, Suns: DNP (injured) in Phoenix's 127-117 win over Portland
Aaron Gordon, Magic: 15 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block and 1 steal in 37 minutes in Orlando's 132-118 win over Minnesota
Solomon Hill, Heat: 5 points, 2 steals, 1 block and 1 rebound in 15 minutes in Miami's 110-104 loss to New Orleans
Andre Iguodala, Heat: 10 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks in 25 minutes in Miami's 110-104 loss to New Orleans
Lauri Markkanen, Bulls: 3 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 block in 22 minutes in Chicago's 108-102 loss to Indiana
T.J. McConnell, Pacers: 5 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal in 19 minutes in Indiana's 108-102 win over Chicago
Allonzo Trier, Knicks: 5 points, 3 assists and 1 rebound in 12 minutes in New York's 126-103 loss to Oklahoma City