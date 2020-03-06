How former Arizona Wildcats fared in NBA on Friday night

Minnesota Timberwolves' James Johnson, right, drives past Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 6, 2020 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

 Jim Mone

Kadeem Allen, Knicks: DNP (injured) in New York's 126-103 loss to Oklahoma City

Deandre Ayton, Suns: DNP (injured) in Phoenix's 127-117 win over Portland

Aaron Gordon, Magic: 15 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block and 1 steal in 37 minutes in Orlando's 132-118 win over Minnesota

Solomon Hill, Heat: 5 points, 2 steals, 1 block and 1 rebound in 15 minutes in Miami's 110-104 loss to New Orleans

Andre Iguodala, Heat: 10 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks in 25 minutes in Miami's 110-104 loss to New Orleans

Lauri Markkanen, Bulls: 3 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 block in 22 minutes in Chicago's 108-102 loss to Indiana

T.J. McConnell, Pacers: 5 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal in 19 minutes in Indiana's 108-102 win over Chicago

Allonzo Trier, Knicks: 5 points, 3 assists and 1 rebound in 12 minutes in New York's 126-103 loss to Oklahoma City

Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Holiday, left, looks to pass the ball as Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Friday, March 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
