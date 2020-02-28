How former Arizona Wildcats fared in NBA on Friday night

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) makes a move to get to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves forwards Kelan Martin, left, and James Johnson (16) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

 John Raoux

Deandre Ayton, Suns: 20 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks and 1 steal in 35 minutes in Phoenix's 113-111 loss to Detroit

Aaron Gordon, Magic: 17 points, 12 assists, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks in 41 minutes in Orlando's 136-125 win over Minnesota

Solomon Hill, Heat: DNP in Miami's 126-118 win over Dallas

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Raptors: 4 points, 9 rebounds and 1 assist in 28 minutes in Toronto's 99-96 loss to Charlotte

Andre Iguodala, Heat: 4 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist in 16 minutes in Miami's 126-118 win over Dallas

Stanley Johnson, Raptors: DNP in Toronto's 99-96 loss to Charlotte

