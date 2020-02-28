How former Arizona Wildcats fared in NBA on Friday night

Deandre Ayton, Suns: 20 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks and 1 steal in 35 minutes in Phoenix's 113-111 loss to Detroit
Aaron Gordon, Magic: 17 points, 12 assists, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks in 41 minutes in Orlando's 136-125 win over Minnesota
Solomon Hill, Heat: DNP in Miami's 126-118 win over Dallas
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Raptors: 4 points, 9 rebounds and 1 assist in 28 minutes in Toronto's 99-96 loss to Charlotte
Andre Iguodala, Heat: 4 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist in 16 minutes in Miami's 126-118 win over Dallas
Stanley Johnson, Raptors: DNP in Toronto's 99-96 loss to Charlotte