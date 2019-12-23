How former Arizona Wildcats fared in NBA on Monday night

How former Arizona Wildcats fared in NBA on Monday night

Magic forward and former Arizona Wildcat Aaron Gordon, right, goes after a deflected rebound in front of another former Cat, Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen during the first half Monday night. Gordon had 16 points and Markkanen had 10 in Orlando's 103-95 win over Chicago.

 John Raoux

DEANDRE AYTON, Suns: DNP (injured) in Phoenix's game vs. Denver

AARON GORDON, Magic: 16 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks and 1 steal in 31 minutes in Orlando's 103-95 win over Chicago

SOLOMON HILL, Grizzlies: 3 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in 12 minutes in Memphis' 145-115 loss to San Antonio

RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON, Raptors: 8 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 blocks in 38 minutes in Toronto's 120-115 loss to Indiana

ANDRE IGUODALA, Grizzlies: DNP (injured) in Memphis' 145-115 loss to San Antonio

STANLEY JOHNSON, Raptors: DNP (injured) in Toronto's 120-115 loss Indiana

LAURI MARKKANEN, Bulls: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 block in 30 minutes in Chicago's 103-95 loss to Orlando

T.J. McCONNELL, Pacers: 12 points, 4 assists and 2 rebounds in 24 minutes in Indiana's 120-115 win over Toronto

ALLONZO TRIER, Knicks: 11 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist in 20 minutes in New York's 121-115 loss to Washington

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News