How former Arizona Wildcats fared in NBA on Monday night

DEANDRE AYTON, Suns: DNP (injured) in Phoenix's game vs. Denver
AARON GORDON, Magic: 16 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks and 1 steal in 31 minutes in Orlando's 103-95 win over Chicago
SOLOMON HILL, Grizzlies: 3 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in 12 minutes in Memphis' 145-115 loss to San Antonio
RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON, Raptors: 8 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 blocks in 38 minutes in Toronto's 120-115 loss to Indiana
ANDRE IGUODALA, Grizzlies: DNP (injured) in Memphis' 145-115 loss to San Antonio
STANLEY JOHNSON, Raptors: DNP (injured) in Toronto's 120-115 loss Indiana
LAURI MARKKANEN, Bulls: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 block in 30 minutes in Chicago's 103-95 loss to Orlando
T.J. McCONNELL, Pacers: 12 points, 4 assists and 2 rebounds in 24 minutes in Indiana's 120-115 win over Toronto
ALLONZO TRIER, Knicks: 11 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist in 20 minutes in New York's 121-115 loss to Washington