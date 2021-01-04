 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How former Arizona Wildcats fared in NBA on Monday night

How former Arizona Wildcats fared in NBA on Monday night

  • Updated

Golden State Warriors guard Nico Mannion (2) dribbles against the Sacramento Kings during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

 Jeff Chiu

How ex-Wildcats did on Monday, Jan. 4:

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) goes to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe (5) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

How ex-Wildcats did on Sunday, Jan. 3:

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) establishes position under the basket against Los Angeles Clippers during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News