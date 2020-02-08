How former Arizona Wildcats fared in NBA on Saturday night

  • Updated

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) dunks against the defense of Denver Nuggets forward Jerami Grant (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

 Ralph Freso

Kadeem Allen, Knicks: DNP in New York's 95-92 win over Detroit

Deandre Ayton, Suns: 28 points, 19 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists and 1 block in 42 minutes in Phoenix's 117-108 loss to Denver

Aaron Gordon, Magic: 7 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 1 steal in 32 minutes in Orlando's 111-95 loss to Milwaukee

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Raptors: 5 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists in 17 minutes in Toronto's 119-118 win over Brooklyn

Stanley Johnson, Raptors: DNP in Toronto's 119-118 win over Brooklyn

T.J. McConnell, Pacers: 6 points, 3 assists, 1 rebound and 1 steal in 17 minutes in Indiana's 124-117 loss to New Orleans

Allonzo Trier, Knicks: DNP (injured) in New York's 95-92 win over Detroit

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) dribbles the ball down court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against Milwaukee Bucks in, Orlando, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Willie J. Allen Jr.)
