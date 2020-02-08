How former Arizona Wildcats fared in NBA on Saturday night

Kadeem Allen, Knicks: DNP in New York's 95-92 win over Detroit
Deandre Ayton, Suns: 28 points, 19 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists and 1 block in 42 minutes in Phoenix's 117-108 loss to Denver
Aaron Gordon, Magic: 7 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 1 steal in 32 minutes in Orlando's 111-95 loss to Milwaukee
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Raptors: 5 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists in 17 minutes in Toronto's 119-118 win over Brooklyn
Stanley Johnson, Raptors: DNP in Toronto's 119-118 win over Brooklyn
T.J. McConnell, Pacers: 6 points, 3 assists, 1 rebound and 1 steal in 17 minutes in Indiana's 124-117 loss to New Orleans
Allonzo Trier, Knicks: DNP (injured) in New York's 95-92 win over Detroit