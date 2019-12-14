Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen, right, drives against Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac during the first half Saturday night. Ex-Wildcat Markkanen had 13 points and 17 rebounds in Chicago's win.

 Nam Y. Huh

DEANDRE AYTON, Suns: DNP (suspended) in Phoenix's 121-119 overtime loss to San Antonio

SOLOMON HILL, Grizzlies: 12 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists in 11 minutes in Memphis' 128-111 win over Washington

RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON, Raptors: 2 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist in 7 minutes in Toronto's 110-102 win over Brooklyn

ANDRE IGUODALA, Grizzlies: DNP (injured) in Memphis' 128-111 win over Washington

STANLEY JOHNSON, Raptors: Injured (DNP) in Toronto's 110-102 win over Brooklyn

LAURI MARKKANEN, Bulls: 13 points, 17 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block and 1 steal in 40 minutes in Chicago's 109-106 win over L.A. Clippers

