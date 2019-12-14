DEANDRE AYTON, Suns: DNP (suspended) in Phoenix's 121-119 overtime loss to San Antonio
SOLOMON HILL, Grizzlies: 12 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists in 11 minutes in Memphis' 128-111 win over Washington
RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON, Raptors: 2 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist in 7 minutes in Toronto's 110-102 win over Brooklyn
ANDRE IGUODALA, Grizzlies: DNP (injured) in Memphis' 128-111 win over Washington
STANLEY JOHNSON, Raptors: Injured (DNP) in Toronto's 110-102 win over Brooklyn
LAURI MARKKANEN, Bulls: 13 points, 17 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block and 1 steal in 40 minutes in Chicago's 109-106 win over L.A. Clippers