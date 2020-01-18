How former Arizona Wildcats fared in NBA on Saturday

Kadeem Allen, Knicks: DNP in New York's 90-87 loss to Philadelphia

Deandre Ayton, Suns: 26 points, 15 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks in 36 minutes in Phoenix's 123-119 win over Boston

Aaron Gordon, Magic: 11 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal in 35 minutes in Orlando's 109-95 loss to Golden State

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Raptors: 9 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals in 24 minutes in Toronto's 122-112 win over Minnesota

Stanley Johnson, Raptors: 0 points and 1 assist in 3 minutes in Toronto's 122-112 win over Minnesota

Lauri Markkanen, Bulls: 17 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist and 1 block in 33 minutes in Chicago's 118-116 win over Cleveland

Allonzo Trier, Knicks: 0 points and 2 rebounds in 13 minutes in New York's 90-87 loss to Philadelphia

