How former Arizona Wildcats fared in NBA on Sunday

  • Updated

Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton (22) shoots against Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, and Robin Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

 Jeffrey Phelps

Deandre Ayton, Suns: 20 points, 14 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block and 1 steal in 30 minutes in Phoenix's 129-108 loss to Milwaukee

Stanley Johnson, Raptors: 0 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block in 4 minutes in Toronto's 129-102 win over Chicago

