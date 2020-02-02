How former Arizona Wildcats fared in NBA on Sunday

Deandre Ayton, Suns: 20 points, 14 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block and 1 steal in 30 minutes in Phoenix's 129-108 loss to Milwaukee
Stanley Johnson, Raptors: 0 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block in 4 minutes in Toronto's 129-102 win over Chicago
Deandre Ayton, Suns: 20 points, 14 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block and 1 steal in 30 minutes in Phoenix's 129-108 loss to Milwaukee
Stanley Johnson, Raptors: 0 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block in 4 minutes in Toronto's 129-102 win over Chicago
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.