How former Arizona Wildcats fared in NBA on Sunday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives past Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

 Reinhold Matay

Kadeem Allen, Knicks: DNP in New York's 110-97 win over Brooklyn

Deandre Ayton, Suns: 17 points, 15 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists and 2 blocks in 40 minutes in Phoenix's 114-109 loss to Memphis

Aaron Gordon, Magic: 10 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 1 steal in 34 minutes in Orlando's 112-97 loss to L.A. Clippers

Solomon Hill, Grizzlies: 4 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds in 20 minutes in Memphis' 114-109 win over Phoenix

Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Trent Jr., right, grabs a loose ball in front of Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. The Blazers won 139-129. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Raptors: 0 points, 1 rebound and 1 assist in 6 minutes in Toronto's 110-106 win over San Antonio

Stanley Johnson, Raptors: DNP in Toronto's 110-106 win over San Antonio

T.J. McConnell, Pacers: 7 points, 8 assists, 3 rebounds and 1 steal in 28 minutes in Indiana's 139-129 loss to Portland

Allonzo Trier, Knicks: DNP in New York's 110-97 win over Brooklyn

Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier from France (10) holds back forward Aaron Gordon as he argues with referee Aaron Smith after being called for a technical foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)
