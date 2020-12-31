 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How former Arizona Wildcats fared in NBA on Thursday night

How former Arizona Wildcats fared in NBA on Thursday night

  • Updated

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) passes the ball as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

 Rick Bowmer

How ex-Wildcats did on Thursday, Dec. 31:

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon pulls up for a jumper in front of Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

How ex-Wildcats did on Wednesday, Dec. 30:

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sean Miller 'disappointed' with Arizona's self-imposed postseason ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News