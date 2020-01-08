How former Arizona Wildcats fared in NBA on Tuesday night

  • Updated

Toronto forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson tries to keep the ball in play as Portland Trail Blazers guard Kent Bazemore watches during the first half Tuesday. Ex-UA Wildcat Hollis-Jefferson had eight points and six rebounds in the Raptors' loss.

 Nathan Denette

KADEEM ALLEN, Knicks: 0 points in 5 minutes in New York's 117-87 loss to L.A. Lakers

DEANDRE AYTON, Suns: 21 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 block in 37 minutes in Phoenix's 114-103 loss to Sacramento

SOLOMON HILL, Grizzlies: 5 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal in 19 minutes in Memphis' 119-112 win over Minnesota

RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON, Raptors: 8 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal in 25 minutes in Toronto's 101-99 loss to Portland

STANLEY JOHNSON, Raptors: 4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 block in 17 minutes in Toronto's 101-99 loss to Portland

ALLONZO TRIER, Knicks: 4 points, 1 rebound and 1 assist in 12 minutes in New York's 117-87 loss to L.A. Lakers

