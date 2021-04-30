How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA on Friday night

Arizona Daily Star
DEANDRE AYTON, Suns
Result: Phoenix 121, Utah 100
Points: 11
Minutes: 24
Field goals: 5-8
3-pointers: 0-0
Free throws: 1-1
Off. rebounds: 3
Def. rebounds: 6
Total rebounds: 9
Assists: 2
Steals: 1
Blocks: 0
Turnovers: 1
Fouls: 0
+/-: +17
SOLOMON HILL, Hawks
Result: Philadelphia 126, Atlanta 104
Minutes: 36
Points: 3
Field goals: 0-1
3-pointers: 0-1
Free throws: 3-4
Off. rebounds: 2
Def. rebounds: 7
Total rebounds: 9
Assists: 1
Steals: 0
Blocks: 1
Turnovers: 4
Fouls: 3
+/-: -11
RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON, Trail Blazers
Result: Portland 128, Brooklyn 109
Note: Did not play
LAURI MARKKANEN, Bulls
Result: Milwaukee 108, Chicago 98
Note: Did not play
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!