How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA on Friday night

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons, left, goes up for a shot against Atlanta Hawks' Solomon Hill, center, and Danilo Gallinari during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

 Matt Slocum

DEANDRE AYTON, Suns

Result: Phoenix 121, Utah 100

Points: 11

Minutes: 24

Field goals: 5-8

3-pointers: 0-0

Free throws: 1-1

Off. rebounds: 3

Def. rebounds: 6

Total rebounds: 9

Assists: 2

Steals: 1

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 1

Fouls: 0

+/-: +17

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton knocks the ball away from Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

SOLOMON HILL, Hawks

Result: Philadelphia 126, Atlanta 104

Minutes: 36

Points: 3

Field goals: 0-1

3-pointers: 0-1

Free throws: 3-4

Off. rebounds: 2

Def. rebounds: 7

Total rebounds: 9

Assists: 1

Steals: 0

Blocks: 1

Turnovers: 4

Fouls: 3

+/-: -11

RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON, Trail Blazers

Result: Portland 128, Brooklyn 109

Note: Did not play

LAURI MARKKANEN, Bulls

Result: Milwaukee 108, Chicago 98

Note: Did not play

