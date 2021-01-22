How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA on Friday night

Arizona Daily Star
How ex-Cats did on Friday, Jan. 22:
In the final 32 seconds of Thursday's win, Tubelis found himself square in the middle of three key plays — all of which were controversial and memorable in their own ways.
“I can't even really be happy right now; it's a blessing. But we played like crap. I feel like we lost. We’ve got to get better,” McDonald said.
Seen and heard from No. 10 Arizona's 66-54 win over Utah on Friday night.
"Potsie" has been an assistant with Tucson for three seasons and part of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes instructional tree for the past four.
The Roadrunners will open their season Feb. 5 at Tucson Arena, but they'll be the designated 'road' team.
