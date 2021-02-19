 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA on Friday night

How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA on Friday night

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots against Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

 Gerald Herbert

How ex-Cats did on Friday, Feb. 19:

Boston Celtics' Semi Ojeleye (37) fouls Atlanta Hawks' Solomon Hill (18) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

How ex-Cats did on Thursday, Feb. 18:

How ex-Cats did on Wednesday, Feb. 17:

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Watch Now: Related Video

Sean Miller on UCLA's overwhelming offense, Arizona's turnovers and keeping the UA motivated

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News