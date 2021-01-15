How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA on Friday night

Arizona Daily Star
How ex-Wildcats did on Friday, Jan. 15:
How ex-Wildcats did on Thursday, Jan. 14:
Sean Miller is revamping his starting lineup.
“He was great. He was out there making his shots. He got hot and we kept finding him.”
Jemarl Baker will likely get an X-ray on his sore hand.
Terrell Brown, Bennedict Mathurin and Christian Koloko will join the starting lineup as Sean Miller tries to find more balance.
Aari McDonald and her teammates didn’t waste any time showing the women's basketball world that Arizona is a team to be reckoned with as the Wildcats picked up their first marquee victory of the season.
Phoenix-area point guard Madi Conner played her last game at AZ Compass Prep on Thursday. Friday, Conner will move to Tucson and join a UA team that's poised for a deep NCAA Tournament run.
Arizona shot 42.9%, with point guard James Akinjo fixing his shooting woes. It wasn't enough to offset his teammates' struggles, especially on the defensive end.
Bruins are heading upwards while the Arizona Wildcats have stayed in neutral in recent seasons.
UfoA making plans to still play at Oregon State on Thursday night as Beavers battle COVID-19 issues.
Game day essentials, from projected starting lineups to storylines and series history, ahead of the Arizona Wildcats' game against Oregon State on Thursday.
