How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA on Friday night

Denver Nuggets' Aaron Gordon, left, shoots against Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, April 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

 Jed Jacobsohn

AARON GORDON, Nuggets

Result: Golden State 118, Denver 97

Points: 17

Minutes: 27

Field goals: 6-11

3-pointers: 2-5

Free throws: 3-4

Off. rebounds: 2

Def. rebounds: 4

Total rebounds: 6

Assists: 2

Steals: 0

Blocks: 1

Turnovers: 2

Fouls: 0

+/-: -7

SOLOMON HILL, Hawks

Result: Atlanta 118, Miami 103

Points: 9

Minutes: 36

Field goals: 3-6

3-pointers: 1-3

Free throws: 2-3

Off. rebounds: 0

Def. rebounds: 4

Total rebounds: 4

Assists: 1

Steals: 3

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 1

Fouls: 1

+/-: +3

RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON, Trail Blazers

Result: Memphis 130, Portland 128

Note: Did not play

Miami Heat guard Andre Iguodala (28) defends against Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 23, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Tami Chappel)

ANDRE IGUODALA, Heat

Result: Atlanta 118, Miami 103

Points: 0

Minutes: 23

Field goals: 0-4

3-pointers: 0-3

Free throws: 0-0

Off. rebounds: 1

Def. rebounds: 1

Total rebounds: 2

Assists: 3

Steals: 0

Blocks: 3

Turnovers: 0

Fouls: 3

+/-: -17

NICO MANNION, Warriors

Result: Golden State 118, Denver 97

Points: 0

Minutes: 2

Field goals: 0-0

3-pointers: 0-0

Free throws: 0-0

Off. rebounds: 0

Def. rebounds: 0

Total rebounds: 0

Assists: 1

Steals: 0

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 0

Fouls: 0

+/-: +3

ZEKE NNAJI, Nuggets

Result: Golden State 118, Denver 97

Points: 0

Minutes: 2

Field goals: 0-1

3-pointers: 0-1

Free throws: 0-0

Off. rebounds: 0

Def. rebounds: 0

Total rebounds: 0

Assists: 0

Steals: 0

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 0

Fouls: 0

+/-: -3

