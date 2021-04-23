How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA on Friday night

AARON GORDON, Nuggets
Result: Golden State 118, Denver 97
Points: 17
Minutes: 27
Field goals: 6-11
3-pointers: 2-5
Free throws: 3-4
Off. rebounds: 2
Def. rebounds: 4
Total rebounds: 6
Assists: 2
Steals: 0
Blocks: 1
Turnovers: 2
Fouls: 0
+/-: -7
SOLOMON HILL, Hawks
Result: Atlanta 118, Miami 103
Points: 9
Minutes: 36
Field goals: 3-6
3-pointers: 1-3
Free throws: 2-3
Off. rebounds: 0
Def. rebounds: 4
Total rebounds: 4
Assists: 1
Steals: 3
Blocks: 0
Turnovers: 1
Fouls: 1
+/-: +3
RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON, Trail Blazers
Result: Memphis 130, Portland 128
Note: Did not play
ANDRE IGUODALA, Heat
Result: Atlanta 118, Miami 103
Points: 0
Minutes: 23
Field goals: 0-4
3-pointers: 0-3
Free throws: 0-0
Off. rebounds: 1
Def. rebounds: 1
Total rebounds: 2
Assists: 3
Steals: 0
Blocks: 3
Turnovers: 0
Fouls: 3
+/-: -17
NICO MANNION, Warriors
Result: Golden State 118, Denver 97
Points: 0
Minutes: 2
Field goals: 0-0
3-pointers: 0-0
Free throws: 0-0
Off. rebounds: 0
Def. rebounds: 0
Total rebounds: 0
Assists: 1
Steals: 0
Blocks: 0
Turnovers: 0
Fouls: 0
+/-: +3
ZEKE NNAJI, Nuggets
Result: Golden State 118, Denver 97
Points: 0
Minutes: 2
Field goals: 0-1
3-pointers: 0-1
Free throws: 0-0
Off. rebounds: 0
Def. rebounds: 0
Total rebounds: 0
Assists: 0
Steals: 0
Blocks: 0
Turnovers: 0
Fouls: 0
+/-: -3