How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA on Friday night

DEANDRE AYTON, Suns
Result: Phoenix 128, New York 105
Points: 26
Minutes: 29
Field goals: 10-14
3-pointers: 0-0
Free throws: 6-6
Off. rebounds: 3
Def. rebounds: 12
Total rebounds: 15
Assists: 1
Steals: 1
Blocks: 1
Turnovers: 0
Fouls: 1
+/-: +11
AARON GORDON, Nuggets
Result: Utah 127, Denver 120
Points: 10
Minutes: 30
Field goals: 5-9
3-pointers: 0-3
Free throws: 0-1
Off. rebounds: 1
Def. rebounds: 5
Total rebounds: 6
Assists: 1
Steals: 1
Blocks: 0
Turnovers: 1
Fouls: 1
+/-: +1
JOSH GREEN, Mavericks
Result: Dallas 110, Cleveland 90
Points: 6
Minutes: 26
Field goals: 2-3
3-pointers: 1-2
Free throws: 1-3
Off. rebounds: 1
Def. rebounds: 4
Total rebounds: 5
Assists: 1
Steals: 0
Blocks: 0
Turnovers: 0
Fouls: 4
+/-: +12
RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON, Trail Blazers
Result: Portland 106, L.A. Lakers 101
Points: 0
Minutes: 1
Field goals: 0-0
3-pointers: 0-0
Free throws: 0-0
Off. rebounds: 0
Def. rebounds: 1
Total rebounds: 1
Assists: 0
Steals: 0
Blocks: 0
Turnovers: 0
Fouls: 0
+/-: 0
ANDRE IGUODALA, Heat
Result: Miami 121, Minnesota 112
Points: 5
Minutes: 17
Field goals: 2-4
3-pointers: 1-3
Free throws: 0-0
Off. rebounds: 0
Def. rebounds: 2
Total rebounds: 2
Assists: 3
Steals: 0
Blocks: 0
Turnovers: 3
Fouls: 2
+/-: +8
LAURI MARKKANEN, Bulls
Result: Chicago 121, Boston 99
Points: 8
Minutes: 14
Field goals: 1-5
3-pointers: 1-3
Free throws: 5-5
Off. rebounds: 0
Def. rebounds: 2
Total rebounds: 2
Assists: 0
Steals: 0
Blocks: 0
Turnovers: 0
Fouls: 3
+/-: +6
ZEKE NNAJI, Nuggets
Result: Utah 127, Denver 120
Note: Did not play