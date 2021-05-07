 Skip to main content
How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA on Friday night

  • Updated

New York Knicks guard Elfrid Payton (6) shoots over Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

 Rick Scuteri

DEANDRE AYTON, Suns

Result: Phoenix 128, New York 105

Points: 26

Minutes: 29

Field goals: 10-14

3-pointers: 0-0

Free throws: 6-6

Off. rebounds: 3

Def. rebounds: 12

Total rebounds: 15

Assists: 1

Steals: 1

Blocks: 1

Turnovers: 0

Fouls: 1

+/-: +11

AARON GORDON, Nuggets

Result: Utah 127, Denver 120

Points: 10

Minutes: 30

Field goals: 5-9

3-pointers: 0-3

Free throws: 0-1

Off. rebounds: 1

Def. rebounds: 5

Total rebounds: 6

Assists: 1

Steals: 1

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 1

Fouls: 1

+/-: +1

JOSH GREEN, Mavericks

Result: Dallas 110, Cleveland 90

Points: 6

Minutes: 26

Field goals: 2-3

3-pointers: 1-2

Free throws: 1-3

Off. rebounds: 1

Def. rebounds: 4

Total rebounds: 5

Assists: 1

Steals: 0

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 0

Fouls: 4

+/-: +12

RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON, Trail Blazers

Result: Portland 106, L.A. Lakers 101

Points: 0

Minutes: 1

Field goals: 0-0

3-pointers: 0-0

Free throws: 0-0

Off. rebounds: 0

Def. rebounds: 1

Total rebounds: 1

Assists: 0

Steals: 0

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 0

Fouls: 0

+/-: 0

ANDRE IGUODALA, Heat

Result: Miami 121, Minnesota 112

Points: 5

Minutes: 17

Field goals: 2-4

3-pointers: 1-3

Free throws: 0-0

Off. rebounds: 0

Def. rebounds: 2

Total rebounds: 2

Assists: 3

Steals: 0

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 3

Fouls: 2

+/-: +8

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen, right, shoots against Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard and center Tristan Thompson (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Friday, May 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

LAURI MARKKANEN, Bulls

Result: Chicago 121, Boston 99

Points: 8

Minutes: 14

Field goals: 1-5

3-pointers: 1-3

Free throws: 5-5

Off. rebounds: 0

Def. rebounds: 2

Total rebounds: 2

Assists: 0

Steals: 0

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 0

Fouls: 3

+/-: +6

ZEKE NNAJI, Nuggets

Result: Utah 127, Denver 120

Note: Did not play

