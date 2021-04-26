How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA on Monday night

DEANDRE AYTON, Suns
Result: Phoenix 118, New York 110
Points: 9
Minutes: 35
Field goals: 4-7
3-pointers: 0-0
Free throws: 1-1
Off. rebounds: 4
Def. rebounds: 9
Total rebounds: 13
Assists: 2
Steals: 0
Blocks: 1
Turnovers: 0
Fouls: 2
+/-: +0
AARON GORDON, Nuggets
Result: Denver 120, Memphis 96
Points: 15
Minutes: 22
Field goals: 6-10
3-pointers: 2-3
Free throws: 1-3
Off. rebounds: 3
Def. rebounds: 2
Total rebounds: 5
Assists: 2
Steals: 1
Blocks: 0
Turnovers: 0
Fouls: 3
+/-: +9
JOSH GREEN, Mavericks
Result: Sacramento 113, Dallas 106
Points: 2
Minutes: 16
Field goals: 1-2
3-pointers: 0-0
Free throws: 0-0
Off. rebounds: 1
Def. rebounds: 2
Total rebounds: 3
Assists: 1
Steals: 1
Blocks: 0
Turnovers: 0
Fouls: 1
+/-: +15
SOLOMON HILL, Hawks
Result: Detroit 100, Atlanta 86
Points: 0
Minutes: 29
Field goals: 0-3
3-pointers: 0-2
Free throws: 0-0
Off. rebounds: 0
Def. rebounds: 5
Total rebounds: 5
Assists: 2
Steals: 2
Blocks: 0
Turnovers: 1
Fouls: 1
+/-: -7
ANDRE IGUODALA, Heat
Result: Chicago 110, Miami 102
Note: Did not play
STANLEY JOHNSON, Raptors
Result: Toronto 112, Cleveland 96
Minutes: 11
Field goals: 1-2
3-pointers: 1-1
Free throws: 0-0
Off. rebounds: 0
Def. rebounds: 2
Total rebounds: 2
Assists: 1
Steals: 1
Blocks: 0
Turnovers: 1
Fouls: 0
+/-: +4
Points: 3
LAURI MARKKANEN, Bulls
Result: Chicago 110, Miami 102
Points: 12
Minutes: 23
Field goals: 5-11
3-pointers: 2-7
Free throws: 0-0
Off. rebounds: 0
Def. rebounds: 2
Total rebounds: 2
Assists:1
Steals:1
Blocks: 0
Turnovers: 1
Fouls: 3
+/-: +9
ZEKE NNAJI, Nuggets
Result: Denver 120, Memphis 96
Points: 2
Minutes: 3
Field goals: 1-2
3-pointers: 0-1
Free throws: 0-0
Off. rebounds: 0
Def. rebounds: 1
Total rebounds: 1
Assists: 0
Steals: 0
Blocks: 0
Turnovers: 0
Fouls: 1
+/-: +1