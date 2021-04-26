 Skip to main content
How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA on Monday night

  • Updated

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, center, is trapped with the ball by Memphis Grizzlies guards Grayson Allen, left, and De'Anthony Melton, right, in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

DEANDRE AYTON, Suns

Result: Phoenix 118, New York 110

Points: 9

Minutes: 35

Field goals: 4-7

3-pointers: 0-0

Free throws: 1-1

Off. rebounds: 4

Def. rebounds: 9

Total rebounds: 13

Assists: 2

Steals: 0

Blocks: 1

Turnovers: 0

Fouls: 2

+/-: +0

New York Knicks' Elfrid Payton, front right, heads for the net as Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton (22) and Torrey Craig, back right, defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 26, 2021, in New York. (Elsa/Pool Photo via AP)

AARON GORDON, Nuggets

Result: Denver 120, Memphis 96

Points: 15

Minutes: 22

Field goals: 6-10

3-pointers: 2-3

Free throws: 1-3

Off. rebounds: 3

Def. rebounds: 2

Total rebounds: 5

Assists: 2

Steals: 1

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 0

Fouls: 3

+/-: +9

JOSH GREEN, Mavericks

Result: Sacramento 113, Dallas 106

Points: 2

Minutes: 16

Field goals: 1-2

3-pointers: 0-0

Free throws: 0-0

Off. rebounds: 1

Def. rebounds: 2

Total rebounds: 3

Assists: 1

Steals: 1

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 0

Fouls: 1

+/-: +15

SOLOMON HILL, Hawks

Result: Detroit 100, Atlanta 86

Points: 0

Minutes: 29

Field goals: 0-3

3-pointers: 0-2

Free throws: 0-0

Off. rebounds: 0

Def. rebounds: 5

Total rebounds: 5

Assists: 2

Steals: 2

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 1

Fouls: 1

+/-: -7

ANDRE IGUODALA, Heat

Result: Chicago 110, Miami 102

Note: Did not play

STANLEY JOHNSON, Raptors

Result: Toronto 112, Cleveland 96

Minutes: 11

Field goals: 1-2

3-pointers: 1-1

Free throws: 0-0

Off. rebounds: 0

Def. rebounds: 2

Total rebounds: 2

Assists: 1

Steals: 1

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 1

Fouls: 0

+/-: +4

Points: 3

LAURI MARKKANEN, Bulls

Result: Chicago 110, Miami 102

Points: 12

Minutes: 23

Field goals: 5-11

3-pointers: 2-7

Free throws: 0-0

Off. rebounds: 0

Def. rebounds: 2

Total rebounds: 2

Assists:1 

Steals:1 

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 1

Fouls: 3

+/-: +9

ZEKE NNAJI, Nuggets

Result: Denver 120, Memphis 96

Points: 2

Minutes: 3

Field goals: 1-2

3-pointers: 0-1

Free throws: 0-0

Off. rebounds: 0

Def. rebounds: 1

Total rebounds: 1

Assists: 0

Steals: 0

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 0

Fouls: 1

+/-: +1

