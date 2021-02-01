How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA on Monday night

Arizona Daily Star
How ex-Cats did on Monday, Feb. 1 (click to enlarge):
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
To continue viewing content on tucson.com, please sign in with your existing account or subscribe.
We have not been able to find your subscription.
Current Subscriber?
Current Subscriber?
Or
Don't have a subscription?
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog in Subscribe
How ex-Cats did on Monday, Feb. 1 (click to enlarge):
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Coach Sean Miller says the guard played his best game so far at Arizona during Saturday's rout of visiting Cal.
Jedd Fisch makes another savvy coaching move by hiring the anchor of Arizona's "Desert Swarm" defenses.
Bruschi - a two-time Wildcat All-American, College Football Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl champion - will work for his alma mater in a newly created role.
Former Sabino standout Matt Bushman will participate in the virtual NFL draft combine.
The UA women's basketball team moved up a spot in the AP Top 25 despite not playing last week. Arizona star guard Aari McDonald cracked the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 list.
Arizona adds in-state linebacker-safety hybrid Ammon Allen in the days leading up to National Signing Day.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.