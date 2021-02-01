 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA on Monday night

How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA on Monday night

  • Updated

Chicago Bulls' Lauri Markkanen, third from left, goes for a dunk against New York Knicks' Nerlens Noel (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

How ex-Cats did on Monday, Feb. 1 (click to enlarge):

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) try to grab the ball in the second half during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: James Akinjo, Jordan Brown look back on Arizona's 71-50 win over Cal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News