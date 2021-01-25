How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA on Monday night

Arizona Daily Star
How ex-Cats did on Monday, Jan. 25:
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
To continue viewing content on tucson.com, please sign in with your existing account or subscribe.
We have not been able to find your subscription.
Current Subscriber?
Current Subscriber?
Or
Don't have a subscription?
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog in Subscribe
How ex-Cats did on Monday, Jan. 25:
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Seen and heard from Arizona's 80-67 win over rival Arizona State on Monday night in McKale Center.
Arizona won't tip off past 6 p.m. between Saturday and at least Feb. 13.
Arizona has nominated James Akinjo and Dalen Terry for Pac-12 weekly honors.
Game day essentials, from projected starting lineups to storylines and series history, ahead of the Arizona Wildcats' game against Arizona State.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.