 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA on Monday

How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA on Monday

  • Updated

Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (8) reaches in an attempt to knock the ball away from Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

 Chris O'Meara

How ex-Wildcats did on Monday, Jan. 18:

Chicago Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr., left, and forward Lauri Markkanen, center, chase a rebound against Houston Rockets center Christian Wood, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Arizona's Sean Miller on Bennedict Mathurin's 31-point outing, shifting the lineup and missing Jemarl Baker

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News