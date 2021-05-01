 Skip to main content
How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA on Saturday night

  • Updated

Cleveland Cavaliers' Brodric Thomas (33) drives around Miami Heat's Andre Iguodala (28) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

 Ron Schwane

AARON GORDON, Nuggets

Result: Denver 110, L.A. Clippers 104

Points: 7

Minutes: 28

Field goals: 2-5

3-pointers: 0-2

Free throws: 3-4

Off. rebounds: 1

Def. rebounds: 0

Total rebounds: 1

Assists: 2

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, right, dunks as Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Steals: 0

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 0

Fouls: 2

+/-: -11

JOSH GREEN, Mavericks

Result: Dallas 125, Washington 124

Note: Did not play

SOLOMON HILL, Hawks

Result: Atlanta 108, Chicago 97

Points: 0

Minutes: 13

Field goals: 0-3

3-pointers: 0-2

Free throws: 0-0

Off. rebounds: 0

Def. rebounds: 1

Total rebounds: 1

Assists: 0

Steals: 0

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 0

Fouls: 0

+/-: -6

ANDRE IGUODALA, Heat

Result: Miami 124, Cleveland 107

Points: 8

Minutes: 23

Field goals: 2-4

3-pointers: 2-2

Free throws: 2-2

Off. rebounds: 1

Def. rebounds: 4

Total rebounds: 5

Assists: 3

Steals: 1

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 0

Fouls: 2

+/-: +19

STANLEY JOHNSON, Raptors

Result: Utah 106, Toronto 102

Note: Did not play

NICO MANNION, Warriors

Result: Golden State 113, Houston 87

Points: 2

Minutes: 5

Field goals: 1-2

3-pointers: 0-1

Free throws: 0-0

Off. rebounds: 0

Def. rebounds: 0

Total rebounds: 0

Assists: 0

Steals: 0

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 0

Fouls: 0

+/-: -1

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen (24) shoots as Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill (18) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

LAURI MARKKANEN, Bulls

Result: Atlanta 108, Chicago 97

Points: 7

Minutes: 23

Field goals: 3-10

3-pointers: 1-4

Free throws: 0-0

Off. rebounds: 2

Def. rebounds: 9

Total rebounds: 11

Assists: 1

Steals: 1

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 1

Fouls: 1

+/-: -3

T.J. McCONNELL, Pacers

Result: Indiana 152, Oklahoma City 95

Points: 4

Minutes: 20

Field goals: 2-3

3-pointers: 0-1

Free throws: 0-0

Off. rebounds: 0

Def. rebounds: 1

Total rebounds: 1

Assists: 4

Steals: 3

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 3

Fouls: 2

+/-: +26

ZEKE NNAJI, Nuggets

Result: Denver 110, L.A. Clippers 104

Note: Did not play

