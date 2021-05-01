How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA on Saturday night

AARON GORDON, Nuggets
Result: Denver 110, L.A. Clippers 104
Points: 7
Minutes: 28
Field goals: 2-5
3-pointers: 0-2
Free throws: 3-4
Off. rebounds: 1
Def. rebounds: 0
Total rebounds: 1
Assists: 2
Steals: 0
Blocks: 0
Turnovers: 0
Fouls: 2
+/-: -11
JOSH GREEN, Mavericks
Result: Dallas 125, Washington 124
Note: Did not play
SOLOMON HILL, Hawks
Result: Atlanta 108, Chicago 97
Points: 0
Minutes: 13
Field goals: 0-3
3-pointers: 0-2
Free throws: 0-0
Off. rebounds: 0
Def. rebounds: 1
Total rebounds: 1
Assists: 0
Steals: 0
Blocks: 0
Turnovers: 0
Fouls: 0
+/-: -6
ANDRE IGUODALA, Heat
Result: Miami 124, Cleveland 107
Points: 8
Minutes: 23
Field goals: 2-4
3-pointers: 2-2
Free throws: 2-2
Off. rebounds: 1
Def. rebounds: 4
Total rebounds: 5
Assists: 3
Steals: 1
Blocks: 0
Turnovers: 0
Fouls: 2
+/-: +19
STANLEY JOHNSON, Raptors
Result: Utah 106, Toronto 102
Note: Did not play
NICO MANNION, Warriors
Result: Golden State 113, Houston 87
Points: 2
Minutes: 5
Field goals: 1-2
3-pointers: 0-1
Free throws: 0-0
Off. rebounds: 0
Def. rebounds: 0
Total rebounds: 0
Assists: 0
Steals: 0
Blocks: 0
Turnovers: 0
Fouls: 0
+/-: -1
LAURI MARKKANEN, Bulls
Result: Atlanta 108, Chicago 97
Points: 7
Minutes: 23
Field goals: 3-10
3-pointers: 1-4
Free throws: 0-0
Off. rebounds: 2
Def. rebounds: 9
Total rebounds: 11
Assists: 1
Steals: 1
Blocks: 0
Turnovers: 1
Fouls: 1
+/-: -3
T.J. McCONNELL, Pacers
Result: Indiana 152, Oklahoma City 95
Points: 4
Minutes: 20
Field goals: 2-3
3-pointers: 0-1
Free throws: 0-0
Off. rebounds: 0
Def. rebounds: 1
Total rebounds: 1
Assists: 4
Steals: 3
Blocks: 0
Turnovers: 3
Fouls: 2
+/-: +26
ZEKE NNAJI, Nuggets
Result: Denver 110, L.A. Clippers 104
Note: Did not play