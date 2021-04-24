How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA on Saturday

AARON GORDON, Nuggets
Result: Denver 129, Houston 116
Points: 7
Minutes: 20
Field goals: 3-7
3-pointers: 1-4
Free throws: 0-0
Off. rebounds: 0
Def. rebounds: 2
Total rebounds: 2
Assists: 1
Steals: 1
Blocks: 0
Turnovers: 3
Fouls: 1
+/-: +16
JOSH GREEN, Mavericks
Result: Dallas 108, L.A. Lakers 93
Note: Did not play
ANDRE IGUODALA, Heat
Result: Miami 106, Chicago 101
Points: 6
Minutes: 19
Field goals: 2-4
3-pointers: 2-3
Free throws: 0-0
Off. rebounds: 0
Def. rebounds: 1
Total rebounds: 1
Assists: 0
Steals: 2
Blocks: 0
Turnovers: 0
Fouls: 1
+/-: -10
STANLEY JOHNSON, Raptors
Result: New York 120, Toronto 103
Note: Did not play
LAURI MARKKANEN, Bulls
Result: Miami 106, Chicago 101
Points: 9
Minutes: 21
Field goals: 3-6
3-pointers: 3-5
Free throws: 0-0
Off. rebounds: 0
Def. rebounds: 5
Total rebounds: 5
Assists: 1
Steals: 0
Blocks: 0
Turnovers: 1
Fouls: 4
+/-: +10
T.J. McCONNELL, Pacers
Result: Indiana 115, Detroit 109
Points: 6
Minutes: 30
Field goals: 1-6
3-pointers: 0-0
Free throws: 4-4
Off. rebounds: 0
Def. rebounds: 3
Total rebounds: 3
Assists: 13
Steals: 5
Blocks: 1
Turnovers: 1
Fouls: 2
+/-: +15
ZEKE NNAJI, Nuggets
Result: Denver 129, Houston 116
Points: 0
Minutes: 4
Field goals: 0-0
3-pointers: 0-0
Free throws: 0-0
Off. rebounds: 0
Def. rebounds: 1
Total rebounds: 1
Assists: 2
Steals: 0
Blocks: 0
Turnovers: 0
Fouls: 0
+/-: -12