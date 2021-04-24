 Skip to main content
How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA on Saturday

  • Updated

Indiana Pacers' Caris LeVert (22) and T.J. McConnell (9) react near the end of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Indianapolis. Indiana defeated Detroit 115-109. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

 Darron Cummings

AARON GORDON, Nuggets

Result: Denver 129, Houston 116

Points: 7

Minutes: 20

Field goals: 3-7

3-pointers: 1-4

Free throws: 0-0

Off. rebounds: 0

Def. rebounds: 2

Total rebounds: 2

Assists: 1

Steals: 1

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 3

Fouls: 1

+/-: +16

JOSH GREEN, Mavericks

Result: Dallas 108, L.A. Lakers 93

Note: Did not play

ANDRE IGUODALA, Heat

Result: Miami 106, Chicago 101

Points: 6

Minutes: 19

Field goals: 2-4

3-pointers: 2-3

Free throws: 0-0

Off. rebounds: 0

Def. rebounds: 1

Total rebounds: 1

Assists: 0

Steals: 2

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 0

Fouls: 1

+/-: -10

STANLEY JOHNSON, Raptors

Result: New York 120, Toronto 103

Note: Did not play

LAURI MARKKANEN, Bulls

Result: Miami 106, Chicago 101

Points: 9

Minutes: 21

Field goals: 3-6

3-pointers: 3-5

Free throws: 0-0

Off. rebounds: 0

Def. rebounds: 5

Total rebounds: 5

Assists: 1

Steals: 0

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 1

Fouls: 4

+/-: +10

T.J. McCONNELL, Pacers

Result: Indiana 115, Detroit 109

Points: 6

Minutes: 30

Field goals: 1-6

3-pointers: 0-0

Free throws: 4-4

Off. rebounds: 0

Def. rebounds: 3

Total rebounds: 3

Assists: 13

Steals: 5

Blocks: 1

Turnovers: 1

Fouls: 2

+/-: +15

ZEKE NNAJI, Nuggets

Result: Denver 129, Houston 116

Points: 0

Minutes: 4

Field goals: 0-0

3-pointers: 0-0

Free throws: 0-0

Off. rebounds: 0

Def. rebounds: 1

Total rebounds: 1

Assists: 2

Steals: 0

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 0

Fouls: 0

+/-: -12

