How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA on Sunday

  • Updated

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, left, goes against Oklahoma City Thunder center Tony Bradley, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

 Garett Fisbeck

DEANDRE AYTON, Suns

Result: Phoenix 123, Oklahoma City 120

Points: 5

Minutes: 31

Field goals: 1-3

3-pointers: 0-0

Free throws: 3-4

Off. rebounds: 0

Def. rebounds: 7

Total rebounds: 7

Assists: 1

Steals: 0

Blocks: 3

Turnovers: 0

Fouls: 5

+/-: -1

JOSH GREEN, Mavericks

Result: Sacramento 111, Dallas 99

Points: 0

Minutes: 8

Field goals: 0-3

3-pointers: 0-2

Free throws: 0-0

Off. rebounds: 1

Def. rebounds: 0

Total rebounds: 1

Assists: 0

Steals: 2

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 0

Fouls: 0

+/-: +7

RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON, Trail Blazers

Result: Portland 129, Boston 119

Note: Did not play

Miami Heat's Andre Iguodala (28) puts up a shot against Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Cleveland. The Heat defeated the Cavaliers 124-107. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

ANDRE IGUODALA, Heat

Result: Miami 121, Charlotte 111

Points: 3

Minutes: 16

Field goals: 1-3

3-pointers: 1-2

Free throws: 0-0

Off. rebounds: 0

Def. rebounds: 3

Total rebounds: 3

Assists: 2

Steals: 0

Blocks: 1

Turnovers: 1

Fouls: 1

+/-: +9

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, upper left, shoots as Toronto Raptors forward Stanley Johnson, lower left, and guard Rodney Hood defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

STANLEY JOHNSON, Raptors

Result: Toronto 121, L.A. Lakers 114

Points: 0

Minutes: 30

Field goals: 0-5

3-pointers: 0-5

Free throws: 0-0

Off. rebounds: 0

Def. rebounds: 2

Total rebounds: 2

Assists: 2

Steals: 1

Blocks: 1

Turnovers: 2

Fouls: 3

+/-: +6

