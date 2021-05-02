How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA on Sunday

DEANDRE AYTON, Suns
Result: Phoenix 123, Oklahoma City 120
Points: 5
Minutes: 31
Field goals: 1-3
3-pointers: 0-0
Free throws: 3-4
Off. rebounds: 0
Def. rebounds: 7
Total rebounds: 7
Assists: 1
Steals: 0
Blocks: 3
Turnovers: 0
Fouls: 5
+/-: -1
JOSH GREEN, Mavericks
Result: Sacramento 111, Dallas 99
Points: 0
Minutes: 8
Field goals: 0-3
3-pointers: 0-2
Free throws: 0-0
Off. rebounds: 1
Def. rebounds: 0
Total rebounds: 1
Assists: 0
Steals: 2
Blocks: 0
Turnovers: 0
Fouls: 0
+/-: +7
RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON, Trail Blazers
Result: Portland 129, Boston 119
Note: Did not play
ANDRE IGUODALA, Heat
Result: Miami 121, Charlotte 111
Points: 3
Minutes: 16
Field goals: 1-3
3-pointers: 1-2
Free throws: 0-0
Off. rebounds: 0
Def. rebounds: 3
Total rebounds: 3
Assists: 2
Steals: 0
Blocks: 1
Turnovers: 1
Fouls: 1
+/-: +9
STANLEY JOHNSON, Raptors
Result: Toronto 121, L.A. Lakers 114
Points: 0
Minutes: 30
Field goals: 0-5
3-pointers: 0-5
Free throws: 0-0
Off. rebounds: 0
Def. rebounds: 2
Total rebounds: 2
Assists: 2
Steals: 1
Blocks: 1
Turnovers: 2
Fouls: 3
+/-: +6