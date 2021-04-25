How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA on Sunday

DEANDRE AYTON, Suns
Result: Brooklyn 128, Phoenix 119
Points: 20
Minutes: 33
Field goals: 9-12
3-pointers: 0-0
Free throws: 2-4
Off. rebounds: 8
Def. rebounds: 5
Total rebounds:13
Assists: 3
Steals: 2
Blocks: 0
Turnovers: 0
Fouls: 5
+/-: -8
SOLOMON HILL, Hawks
Result: Atlanta 111, Milwaukee 104
Points: 2
Minutes: 34
Field goals: 1-8
3-pointers: 0-4
Free throws: 0-0
Off. rebounds: 1
Def. rebounds: 11
Total rebounds: 12
Assists: 1
Steals: 0
Blocks: 0
Turnovers: 0
Fouls: 3
+/-: +5
RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON, Trail Blazers
Result: Memphis 120, Portland 113
Points: 1
Minutes: 5
Field goals: 0-0
3-pointers: 0-0
Free throws: 1-2
Off. rebounds: 0
Def. rebounds: 1
Total rebounds: 1
Assists: 1
Steals: 1
Blocks: 1
Turnovers: 0
Fouls: 0
+/-: -10
T.J. McCONNELL, Pacers
Result: Indiana 131, Orlando 112
Points: 2
Minutes: 20
Field goals: 1-6
3-pointers: 0-2
Free throws: 0-0
Off. rebounds: 0
Def. rebounds: 3
Total rebounds: 3
Assists: 7
Steals: 1
Blocks: 1
Turnovers: 2
Fouls: 3
+/-: -4