How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA on Sunday

  • Updated

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) shoots with Brooklyn Nets forward Jeff Green (8) defending during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

 Kathy Willens

DEANDRE AYTON, Suns

Result: Brooklyn 128, Phoenix 119

Points: 20

Minutes: 33

Field goals: 9-12

3-pointers: 0-0

Free throws: 2-4

Off. rebounds: 8

Def. rebounds: 5

Total rebounds:13

Assists: 3

Steals: 2

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 0

Fouls: 5

+/-: -8

SOLOMON HILL, Hawks

Result: Atlanta 111, Milwaukee 104

Points: 2

Minutes: 34

Field goals: 1-8

3-pointers: 0-4

Free throws: 0-0

Off. rebounds: 1

Def. rebounds: 11

Total rebounds: 12

Assists: 1

Steals: 0

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 0

Fouls: 3

+/-: +5

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) scores past Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill (18) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON, Trail Blazers

Result: Memphis 120, Portland 113

Points: 1

Minutes: 5

Field goals: 0-0

3-pointers: 0-0

Free throws: 1-2

Off. rebounds: 0

Def. rebounds: 1

Total rebounds: 1

Assists: 1

Steals: 1

Blocks: 1

Turnovers: 0

Fouls: 0

+/-: -10

T.J. McCONNELL, Pacers

Result: Indiana 131, Orlando 112

Points: 2

Minutes: 20

Field goals: 1-6

3-pointers: 0-2

Free throws: 0-0

Off. rebounds: 0

Def. rebounds: 3

Total rebounds: 3

Assists: 7

Steals: 1

Blocks: 1

Turnovers: 2

Fouls: 3

+/-: -4

