How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA on Thursday night

Indiana Pacers' Caris LeVert, right, steals the basketball from Atlanta Hawks' Danilo Gallinari, who is defended by Pacers' T.J. McConnell (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

 Darron Cummings

JOSH GREEN, Mavericks

Result: Dallas 113, Brooklyn 109

Points: 4

Minutes: 8

Field goals: 2-2

3-pointers: 0-0

Free throws: 0-0

Off. rebounds: 1

Def. rebounds: 1

Total rebounds: 2

Assists: 0

Steals: 2

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 0

Fouls: 0

+/-: -4

SOLOMON HILL, Hawks

Result: Indiana 133, Atlanta 126

Points: 0

Minutes: 8

Field goals: 0-0

3-pointers: 0-0

Free throws: 0-0

Off. rebounds: 0-0

Def. rebounds: 0

Total rebounds: 0

Assists: 0

Steals: 0

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 0

Fouls: 0

+/-: -4

STANLEY JOHNSON, Raptors

Result: Washington 131, Toronto 129, OT

Points: 0

Minutes: 29

Field goals: 0-2

3-pointers: 0-2

Free throws: 0-0

Off. rebounds: 0

Def. rebounds: 2

Total rebounds: 2

Assists: 5

Steals: 1

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 1

Fouls: 6

+/-: 0

NICO MANNION, Warriors

Result: Golden State 118, Oklahoma City 97

Points: 0

Minutes: 4

Field goals: 0-0

3-pointers: 0-0

Free throws: 0-0

Off. rebounds: 0

Def. rebounds: 0

Total rebounds: 0

Assists: 1

Steals: 1

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 1

Fouls: 0

+/-: -4

LAURI MARKKANEN, Bulls

Result: Chicago 120, Charlotte 99

Points: 10

Minutes: 21

Field goals: 4-5

3-pointers: 2-3

Free throws: 0-0

Off. rebounds: 1

Def. rebounds: 6

Total rebounds: 7

Assists: 1

Steals: 1

Blocks: 2

Turnovers: 0

Fouls: 1

+/-: 0

T.J. McCONNELL, Pacers

Result: Indiana 133, Atlanta 126

Points: 19

Minutes: 25

Field goals: 9-12

3-pointers: 0-2

Free throws: 1-1

Off. rebounds: 2

Def. rebounds: 0

Total rebounds: 2

Assists: 5

Steals: 4

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 3

Fouls: 1

+/-: +6

